Luther Prep lost 2-1 to Lodi in a Capitol North game on Friday, then went 2-0 at the Lomira tournament on Saturday.Lodi scored two runs in the first inning and that was enough."We had a lot of base runners today, and Lodi was able to only give up one run," Luther Prep assistant softball coach Marty Pagel said. "Hats off to them."At the Lomira tournament, Luther Prep defeated Lomira 7-4 and Wauwatosa West 15-1."Today, we put it all together," Pagel said. "Hats off to the girls for all of their hard work. Today we showed what was in us all season long."Sarah Dahle had Delaney Bargenquast each had five hits at the tournament for the Phoenix (3-12), who host Edgerton today.LODI 2, LUTHER PREP 1Luther Prep 000 001 0 — 1 8 1Lodi 200 000 X — 2 2 0WP: KittlesonLP: M. EcklPitching — LP (M.Eckl 6-2-2-2-3-9, LO Kittleson 7-9-1-1-7-7)Leading Hitters — LP (S.Eckl 2x2, 2B), LO (Christofferson 3B)LUTHER PREP 7, LOMIRA 4Luther Prep 000 205 0 — 7 12 0Lomira 100 003 0 — 4 6 1WP: M. EcklLP: HannamPitching — LP (M.Eckl 7-6-4-4-4-3), LO (Hannam 4-6-2-2-0-1, Buske 3-6-5-5-2-4)Leading Hitters — LP (A.Bortulin 2B, S.Dahle 2x2, D. Bargenquast 3x3, 2B, E.Bortulin 4x4), LO (Paulsberg 3B, Buske 3x3, 2B (2)LUTHER PREP 15, WAUWATOSA WEST 1Luther Prep (10)12 2 — 15 17 1Wauwatosa West 100 0 — 1 2 3WP: E. BortulinLP: WeithausPitching — LP (E.Bortulin 4-2-1-0-1-7), WW (Weithaus 3.2-17-15-11-3-3)Leading Hitters — LP (N.Pechman 2B, S.Dahle 3x3, 2B, D. Bargenquast 2x2, M.Eckl 2x2, S.Eckl 3x3, 2B, E.Bortulin 2x2, 2B)
