HUSTISFORD — Junior outside hitter Kelsey Ewert had 11 kills and 22 digs as Hustisford’s volleyball team swept Central Wisconsin Christian 25-22, 25-16, 25-16 in a Division 4 regional final on Saturday.

Ewert added three aces and two blocks for the Falcons, who improved to 6-1 on the season.

Senior setter Allison Noll put up 25 assists and added 15 digs and two aces. Sophomore middle Autumn Kuehl had six kills and a team-high four blocks. Junior libero Ari Hildebrandt tied for the lead in digs with 22.

Hustisford enters the sectional as the third seed and will travel to face second-seeded Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in a semifinal on Thursday.

Load comments