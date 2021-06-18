OCONOMOWOC — Jack Anderson tripled during a three-run first inning and homered in the fifth as second-seeded Oconomowoc beat the third-seeded Watertown baseball team 6-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at Roosevelt Field on Thursday.
The Raccoons drew a pair of no-out walks off Damon Lee in the first. Sam Ott then grounded into a fielder’s choice, resulting in the game’s first run, and reached third base on first baseman John Clifford’s error. Anderson dug in next, hitting a run-scoring triple to right. Lee then hit Matthew Last with a pitch before being replaced by Steven Gates, who committed an error which led to the inning’s third run.
“We made some mistakes in the first inning and were not able to bounce back,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “Oconomowoc played well defensively all night and didn’t give us any opportunities with base runners to get anything going. I thought our kids battled and hit the ball hard all night. After the first inning, we settled in defensively, but just weren’t able to get it going offensively. It just wasn’t our night.”
After a pair of singles to open the third, Oconomowoc (18-9) made it 4-0 on Brady Burrill’s one-out sacrifice fly. Anderson roped on 0-2 offering from Gates over the right field fence near the 325-foot marker with one down in the fifth for a two-run shot.
The Goslings (13-9) had just three baserunners. Brady Martin reached on a two-out error by shortstop Carter Tower in the first. Jadon Schneider had a two-out single in the second and Taylor Walter ripped a two-out double off the fencing in left during the fourth.
Oconomowoc second baseman Aiden Foerstera made a nice play to his right near the bag to get Connor Lehman on a grounder to end the fifth. Martin lined the first pitch he saw to right in the sixth, but rightfielder Tristan Ott made an athletic play to secure a leaping grab to take away extra bases.
Mau Villiargas was the winning pitcher, tossing a two-hitter with five strikeouts, no walks on 91 pitches.
Lee was saddled with the loss, allowing three earned and a hit with two walks while recording one out. Gates pitched the final 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one while allowing three earned on five hits.
OCONOMOWOC 6, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Oconomowoc 301 020 x — 6 6 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Lee (L; 0.1-1-3-3-0-2), Gates (5.2-5-3-3-7-1); Oc: Villiargas (W; 7-2-0-0-5-0).
Leading hitters — W: Walter (2B); Oc: Anderson 3x3 (HR, 3B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.