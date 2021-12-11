PALMYRA — Senior guard Kyler Koutsky led all scorers with 23 points as Palmyra-Eagle’s girls basketball team defeated Johnson Creek 49-31 in a Trailways South game on Friday.

Palmyra-Eagle (3-4, 3-1 in conference) trailed 25-22 at halftime, then held the visiting Bluejays to just six points in the second half.

Koutsky scored 12 of her points in the second half. Junior forward Molly Nettesheim added seven of her 10 points after the break for the Panthers.

Senior guard Lexi Swanson scored a team-high 14 points before fouling out for Johnson Creek (3-3, 2-1). The Bluejays squandered chances at the foul line, finishing just 12-of-31.

The Bluejays travel to play Almond-Bancroft at the Just a Game Fieldhouse today at 4:10 p.m.

PALMRYA-EAGLE 49, JOHNSON CREEK 31

Johnson Creek 25 6 — 31

Palmyra-Eagle 22 27 — 49

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 0-2 3, Budig 3 1-4 8, Swanson 4 6-11 14, Patterson 0 1-2 1, Burke 0 1-2 1, Vallo 0 3-6 3, Walk 0 0-4 0 Totals 8 12-31 31

Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta tp) — Koss 1 0-0 2, Calderon 1 0-0 3, K. Koutsky 10 1-2 23, Cowsert 2 0-0 5, Ma. Nettesheim 0 0-1 0, T. Koutsky 2 0-0 6, Mo. Nettesheim 4 1-2 10 Totals 20 2-5 49

Three-point goals — JC (Whitehouse, Budig), PE (Calderon, K. Koutsky 2, Cowsert, T. Koutsky 2, Mo. Nettesheim)

Total fouls — JC 12, PE 20

Fouled out — JC (Swanson)

