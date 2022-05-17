COLUMBUS -- Freshman Hildie Dempsey struck out 12 in a complete-game five-hitter as Jefferson's softball team knocked off host Columbus 6-3 in a battle of state-ranked foes on Monday.
Two of the three runs Dempsey permitted were unearned and she walked one, throwing 78 of her 110 pitches for strikes to earn the victory, which pushed Jefferson's win streak to 17 games and its record to 20-1. It's the program's third consecutive 20-win season.
"Hildie threw strikes and located the ball well," Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. "She pitched really well on the road against a good team."
Dempsey singled to leadoff the second inning, reaching third on an error in the outfield before scoring on a squeeze bunt by senior Julia Ball. Senior Savannah Serdynski doubled up the middle to open the third inning and scored to make it 2-0 on a deep triple to left by senior Aidyn Messmann.
Serdynski, who was 3-for-4, led off the fifth by bunting for a hit, stole second, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by senior Abby Helmink and scored on a double by Messmann. Dempsey added a two-out, run-scoring single up the middle to make it 4-0 in favor of the Eagles, who are top-ranked in Division 2.
Jefferson sophomore Allie Heese hit her first home run of the season -- a two-run shot to center in the sixth -- to extend the margin to 6-1.
"Heese's home run was a no-doubter," Peterson said. "It was a bomb to center over the 225-foot sign and provided us with some nice insurance runs."
The Cardinals, who are ranked sixth in Division 3, scored twice via error in the seventh before Dempsey fanned Dakota Volesky with a runner on third to end it.
Columbus starter Emma Jo Peck struck out eight and walked none in seven innings, permitting five earned on 10 hits in the loss.
JEFFERSON 6, COLUMBUS 3
Jefferson 011 022 0 -- 6 10 2
Columbus 000 010 2 -- 3 5 3
Leading hitters -- J: Serdynski 3x4 (2B), Ai. Messmann 2x4 (2B, 3B), Dempsey 2x4, Hesse (HR); Hayes 3x4, Meyers 2x3.
