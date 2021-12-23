Marshall routs Jefferson Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARSHALL — Craig Ward and Michael Lutz scored 16 points apiece to pace Marshall in a 74-33 nonconference win over the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team on Wednesday.The Eagles (0-7) trailed 44-13 at the break and senior forward Aiden Devine scored a team-high 12 points.The Cardinals (8-0), who are ranked fifth in the Division 4 WisSports.net Coaches Poll, also had double-digit contributions from Reid Truschinski (13 points) and Cole Denniston (11 points)The Eagles travel to face Lake Mills on Monday at 3 p.m. in a nonconference game.MARSHALL 74,JEFFERSON 33Jefferson 13 20 — 33Marshall 44 30 — 74Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Kammer 1 1-4 3, McGraw 0 2-2 2, Neitzel 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 0-0 5, E. Phillips 2 2-2 6, Devine 6 0-0 12, Butina 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 5-8 33.Marshall — Siedschlag 1 1-1 3, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Eggers 0 3-4 4, Lutz 6 4-4 16, Frank 1 1-2 3, Ward 7 1-4 16, Bello 2 2-2 7, Denniston 4 0-0 11, Truschinski 5 3-6 13. Totals 27 15-23 74.Three-point goals — J (Neitzel 1, Johnson 1) 2; M (Denniston 3, Bello 1, Ward 1) 5.Total fouls — J 14, M 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Families of children with reduced food meals to receive benefit Kenneth Otto "Clyde" Thom Dodge County HR director resigns Roger R. Buss As cases spike in Watertown, health officials make vaccination plea Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
