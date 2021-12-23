MARSHALL — Craig Ward and Michael Lutz scored 16 points apiece to pace Marshall in a 74-33 nonconference win over the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team on Wednesday.

The Eagles (0-7) trailed 44-13 at the break and senior forward Aiden Devine scored a team-high 12 points.

The Cardinals (8-0), who are ranked fifth in the Division 4 WisSports.net Coaches Poll, also had double-digit contributions from Reid Truschinski (13 points) and Cole Denniston (11 points)

The Eagles travel to face Lake Mills on Monday at 3 p.m. in a nonconference game.

MARSHALL 74,

JEFFERSON 33

Jefferson 13 20 — 33

Marshall 44 30 — 74

Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Kammer 1 1-4 3, McGraw 0 2-2 2, Neitzel 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 0-0 5, E. Phillips 2 2-2 6, Devine 6 0-0 12, Butina 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 5-8 33.

Marshall — Siedschlag 1 1-1 3, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Eggers 0 3-4 4, Lutz 6 4-4 16, Frank 1 1-2 3, Ward 7 1-4 16, Bello 2 2-2 7, Denniston 4 0-0 11, Truschinski 5 3-6 13. Totals 27 15-23 74.

Three-point goals — J (Neitzel 1, Johnson 1) 2; M (Denniston 3, Bello 1, Ward 1) 5.

Total fouls — J 14, M 10.

