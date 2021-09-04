LODI — Quarterback Keegan Fleishman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in Lodi’s 42-0 win over Horicon/Hustisford on Friday.
Lodi (3-0) outgained Horicon/Hustisford (0-3), rolling up 357 yards while allowing just 79.
Carter Schwartz completed 8-of-15 passes for 40 yards for Husticon. Preston Bertz ran 18 times for 42 yards. Blake Peplinski caught two passes for 21 yards.
Fleishman was 4-of-7 for 99 yards through the air while Jaylen Montgomery rushed 13 times for 130 yards for Lodi.
Horicon/Hustisford hosts Columbus next Friday at Discher Park.
LODI 42, HUSTICON 0
Horicon/Husty 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lodi 14 21 0 7 — 42
L — Montgomery 27. (Curtis kick)
L — Clemens 25 run (Curtis kick)
L — Lincoln 44 pass from Fleishman (Curtis kick)
L — Fleishman 24 run (Curtis kick)
L — Rashid 8 pass from Fleishman (Curtis kick)
L — Lane 14 run (Curtis kick)
Team statistics — First downs: HH 8, L 17. By rush: HH 4, L 13. By pass: HH 3, L 4. By penalty: HH 1, L 0. Rushing — HH 28-39, L 30-258. Passing: HH 40, L 99. Fumbles lost: HH 2-2, L 0-0. Penalties: HH 1-5, L 6-45
Individual statistics — Rushing: HH Bretz 18-42, L Montgomery 13-130. Receiving: HH, Peplinski 2-21, L Lincoln 1-44. Passing (comp. att-int.) — HH, Schwartz 8-15-1, L Fleishman 4-7-0
