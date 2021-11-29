BROOKFIELD — Drew Hinrichs has assumed a more aggressive role in the post this season. That’s not to say she can’t still hit the 3.
The sophomore guard knocked down three 3s and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Watertown’s girls basketball team to a 63-26 win over West Allis Hale in the second game of the Brookfield Central Thanksgiving Shootout on Saturday.
“It was good to get our first win of the year,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We were able to get quite a bit of stuff on our scouting report. The kids have been good on focusing and preparing. That showed up (in Friday’s game) as well. We were able to create a lot of deflections and steals and getting offense. We got a lot of easy baskets inside. Drew shot it well today.
“(Freshman forward) Alyx Johnson is getting better every single day in the post. Andy Woodard, our assistant, works with our posts every day, and they are getting better and better. It’s definitely making a big impact.”
Sophomore guard Lily Oiler added 10 point for the Goslings, nine of whom scored.
“Drew and Ellie (Demet) returned and that gave us a boost,” Stollberg said. “All 12 players got in the game and were able to play some major minutes. It was a really good team win. To get everyone involved … they’ve been working so hard. It was good to get a win and not just a moral victory.”
Watertown (1-3) travels to play Whitnall on Tuesday.
