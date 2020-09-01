For the first time in a long time, March 3 to be exact, the Luther Prep Phoenix competed in a varsity competition.
The girls tennis team did not disappoint, defeating Ripon 6-1 at LPS in a season-opening dual on Tuesday.
“Today was a great start to our season,” Luther Prep girls tennis coach Tim Wrobel said.
“The girls came ready to play for our season-opener. Our senior girls showed their maturity and leadership in their strong opening matches.”
Alethia Schmidt (No. 1), Haley Olson (No. 2) and Katie Schmidt (No. 4) each won their singles matches in straight sets. At the No. 3 flight, Abigail Schewe lost a close 3-set match 7-5, 5-7, 10-5.
Luther Prep swept doubles play, led by Sarah Vance and Rebekah Schroeder earning a 6-0, 6-2 decision at the No. 2 spot. In No. 3 doubles, the tandem of Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke won 6-4, 6-3.
Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck rallied to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-8.
The Phoenix compete next Tuesday at Brookfield Academy at 4 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 6,
RIPON 1
Singles
1 — Alethia Schmidt (LP) def. Hadley Neper (R) 6-0, 6-1
2 — Haley Olson (LP) def. Lexi Tebon (R) 6-0, 6-2
3 — Halle Hadel (R) def. Abigail Schewe (LP) 7-5 , 5-7, 10-5
4 — Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Kelly Rudolph (R) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1 — Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) def. Elizabeth Grewal/Emma Mott (R) 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-8
2 — Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) def. Artessa Elliot/Ella Altnau (R) 6-0, 6-2
3 — Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke (LP) def. Emily Edinger/Quinnn Diedrich (R) 6-4, 6-3
