Watertown’s gymnastics team defeated Baraboo 128.225-125.675 on Tuesday at WHS.
The Goslings were narrowly edged on the vault, 322.350-32.100. Lauryn Olson won the vault with an 8.25, Mikaylah Fessler placed fifth (8.05), Meghan Hurtgen and Aveline Jacob tied for sixth (7.90). Rachael Sprenger finished ninth (7.80).
“We threw three new vaults tonight and we made two of the three,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. "We are still working on our vaults. Our goal is to get all 8s and higher and they are so close. Aveline Jacob did a half on half off and scored well. She is working on her full. Rachael Sprenger tried her full first but scored better with her half half. Lauryn Olson has a really nice full twisting vault, she did a great job tonight. Meghan Hurtgen is working to perfect her timing and pull on her yurchenko, she does some nice ones in practice so we are just working to channel practice to competition.”
Watertown won the uneven bars, 30.325-28.950.
Hurtgen won with an 8.925. Lauren Marks (7.350) placed third. Paige Petig (7.050) finished seventh. Ashley Campbell (7.000) took eighth. Fessler (6.350) was tenth.
"Paige, Fesler and Ashley all threw new skills and nailed them all,” Wendt said.
"Meghan got her personal best bar score tonight and got full difficulty and all connections. She hit her free hip handstand and it looks beautiful. She is very close to breaking the uneven bar record of 9.0 set by JoAnne Ellis (date unknown) and Emily Schueler (2014). Marks has a solid swinging routine and she's really been working hard to clean up her low bar. Mikaylah Fessler tried her giants tonight (going around the high bar in a handstand position), she just learned a month ago. She didn't make it around in competition but she has been doing them just about everyday, so she's sure to get them next week in our meet.”
The Goslings won the balance beam, 32.200-30.350.
Hurtgen placed second (8.30). Marks was third (8.10), Olson was fourth (8.00) Karleigh Jacobs was fifth (7.80) and Jacob was sixth (7.50).
“We got 3 8's on beam today from Lauryn Olson (season best), Lauren Marks (personal best), and Meghan,” Wendt said. "We had a really great beam day as a team. Olson connected her cartwheel to her round off back tuck dismount today that was awesome. Marks had another no fall beam routine today and did her roundoff back tuck dismount. Olson and Marks are sure to hit mid 8's on beam. Aveline Jacob and Karleigh Jacobs each took a fall but they finished strong. Aveline hit her back handspring back tuck dismount on her own and Karleigh Jacobs had a beautiful switch side back tuck dismount off off the middle of the beam.”
Baraboo won the floor exercise, 34.025-33.600.
Hurtgen won with another 8.925. Olson was fifth (8.425), Jacob was sixth (8.3), Petig was eighth (7.950) and Jacobs was tenth (7.6).
"We had a really nice floor day as a team, however our scores did not reflect that,” Wendt said. "Meghan Hurtgen stuck her second and third pass. Lauryn Olson had a huge strug connection, stuck her wolf 1.5, and hit all her tumbling.
"Aveline added a straddle jump to her strug which looks nice. Karleigh Jacobs is now doing two back hands and a tuck in her first pass and a roundoff back hand back tuck in her second pass, and we were really proud of her. Paige had a nice set, even though she hurt her ankle last week. She still did her layout half in her first pass and hit her jumps.”
Hurtgen won the all-around competition with a 34.050.
"We are making team improvements with adding new skills, boosting our confidence, having fun and working hard,” Wendt said. "The girls have been so fun to work with this year. I know we are happy we have maintained our team score of 128, but we are still hoping to hit 130 next week. We are excited to host our last home dual next Tuesday and then travel to Reedsburg on Thursday, Feb. 11 for our first meet where we get to have parent spectators. I am so thankful we were able to reschedule the meet at Reedsburg for the girls to be able to share at least one meet with their parents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.