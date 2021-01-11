HUSTISFORD — Junior guard Rylie Collien had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four steals in Hustisford’s 52-27 Trailways East win over Horicon on Monday.
Hustisford (3-5, 2-4 in conference) took a 17-point lead into halftime behind 10 points from Collien and nine of junior forward Autumn Kuehl’s 14 points.
Tristin Bischoff added eight points. Kelsey Ewert added six rebounds, five assists and four points.
“We moved the ball well,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “It helped us on offense and pushing it up the court.”
Hustisford plays at Fall River on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
HUSTISFORD 52,
HORICON 27
Horicon 10 17 — 27
Hustisford 27 25 — 52
Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Boehmer 3 0-0 6, Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Kane 1 0-0 3, Roggenbauer 1 0-1 2, Guenterberg 0 1-6 1, Heller 6 0-0 13 Totals 12 1-7 27
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Bischoff 2 2-2 8, Becker 1 0-0 2, Kehl 1 0-2 2, Ewert 2 0-0 4, Collien 8 0-0 20, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Kuehl 6 2-5 14 Totals 21 4-9 52
Three-point goals — Ho (Kane 1, Heller 1), Hu (Bischoff 2, Collien 4)
Total fouls — Ho 12, Hu 14
FORT ATKINSON 67, JOHNSON CREEK 35
FORT ATKINSON — Elly Kohl drained four 3-pointers as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team handled visiting Johnson Creek, 67-35, Monday night.
Hannah Budig scored 13 points for the Bluejays, while Alexis Swanson scored a game-high 14 points for Johnson Creek.
