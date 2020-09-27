L-Cats beaten in straight sets by Crusaders

LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 to Edgewood in a nonconference match at LMHS on Thursday.

Juniors Sydney Lewellin, Ava Belling and Katie Borchert each had six kills. Borchert and Lewellin both served two aces.

Junior Gabby Hack (two) and Belling (one) led the team in blocks while junior Katelyn Kitsembel tallied 21 digs. Lewellin registered 21 assists for the L-Cats (2-6).

Edgewood’s Natalie Ring had a game-best 14 kills and Ella Foti totaled 29 assists.

