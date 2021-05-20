LAKE MILLS -- Holly Lowenberg and Abby Klink each hit three-run home runs in the sixth inning as Poynette pulled away from the Lakeside Lutheran softball team for a 10-1 Capitol North victory at LLHS on Thursday.
Olyvia Uecker, Jenna Shadoski and Nora Statz were all 2-for-3, accounting for all six of the team's hits. Statz and Uecker both doubled.
Lowenberg earned the win, striking out 11 in a complete-game effort while walking one and allowing one earned for the Pumas (11-1, 6-1 Capitol).
Kieghtan Rank threw 119 pitches in the loss, giving up nine runs (five earned), on 12 hits while striking out seven and walking three.
"We had a solid competitive game through five innings," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "We threatened with bases loaded in the first inning but couldn't get anything across. Three singles couldn't get us a run.
"Our No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 hitters all had good nights at the plate. Poynette had a solid night. Kieghtan pitched well and we played good defense, but their bats came alive late."
The Warriors (7-7, 4-3) had three consecutive one-hit singles in the first but couldn't push a run over to match Poynette's first-inning score. Uecker doubled to open the sixth and scored on Statz's double to right.
Lakeside plays at Cambridge on Monday at 5 p.m.
POYNETTE 10, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Poynette 102 006 1 — 10 14 1
Lakeside Luth. 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg (W; 7-6-1-1-11-1); LL: Rank (L; 6-12-9-5-7-3), Cook (1-2-1-1-0-1).
Leading hitters — P: Klink 2x4 (HR), Lowenberg 2x5 (HR), Gest 3x4, Wagner 2x3, Berner 3x4; LL: Uecker 2x3 (2B), Shadoski 2x3, Statz 2x3 (2B).
