Watertown's Frank Wilkowski pinned Whitewater's Sebastian Cuellar during a second round match at 152 pounds at the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday. Wilkowski's fourth place finish led the Goslings to a ninth place finish overall.
Frank Wilkowski’s fourth place finish at 152 pounds led Watertown’s wrestlers to a ninth place finish at the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday at WHS.
Wilkowski opened the tournament with two pins, scoring falls over Pewaukee’s Josh Roth in 3 minutes, 8 seconds and Whitewater’s Sebastian Cuellar in 3:20. Those wins earned Wilkowski a spot in the A pool, where he lost his next three matches.
New London’s Macartney Voight pulled out a 16-14 decision over Wilkowski in the first A pool match. Wilkowski lost by fall in the first period of his final two matches against Winneconne’s Caleb Meunier, who posted a 24-2 record last year, and to West Bend West’s Carter Lovy.
Owen Sjoberg (170) and Braden Holleman (182) each finished 4-1 and placed fifth. Sjoberg recorded three pins and one decision. Holleman also scored three pins and won one decision.
Finn Mulligan placed sixth at 106, finished 2-3 with one pin. Ryan Bergman also took sixth at 145, finishing 2-3 with a pin and a major decision.
Placing seventh for the Goslings were Mason Fritsche (160), who went 4-1 with three pins and one decision; Noah Dominguez, who who finished 2-3 with a pin and a decision; and heavyweight Eric Chairez, who finished 2-3 with one pin and one decision.
Hector Ayala (126), Marlon Muniz (138) and Oliver Geraths (195) each finished 11th. Ayala had one pin and one decision. Muniz earned one major decision and two decisions. Geraths had one decision.
Braydon Martino (132) took 12th.
Team scores: Winneconne 480, Mineral Point 473, DC Everest 441, Waukesha North 357, New London 296, West Bend West 280, Whitewater 275, Verona 270, Watertown 262, Horicon 223, Pewaukee 220, Westosha Central 205, Ozaukee 188, Middleton 181, Two Rivers 161, Clinton 139, Beloit Memorial 97
