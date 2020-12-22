LAKE MILLS — Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz scored 26 points and senior forward John O’Donnell added 20, helping the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team past Lake Mills 67-49 in a Capitol North game at LMHS on Tuesday.
The Warriors (4-2, 2-0 Capitol) took charge late in the first half and never relinquished it. O’Donnell and Birkholz each scored inside, pushing the Lakeside lead to 26-17 with 4 minutes, 15 seconds before the break.
Senior guard Gabe Uttech hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half that made it 31-23.
“Our kids played our first complete game of the year,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We played well start to finish. I thought we came out playing hard and with intensity tonight. We didn’t sit out and wait. We were the aggressors. In the first few possessions we turned them over a few times and that built our confidence.
“The biggest thing early in the game was John hitting a few 3s. His ability to hit those shots opened up the lane the rest of the game. That changed the entire complexion of the game and was a huge help. We allocated a lot of defensive energy to Charlie Bender. We put Ian Olszewski on him. Ian effectively controlled him in the first half. Bender didn’t get going. John is a good matchup for Jaxson Retrum, we were able to stop their firepower.”
Birkholz and O’Donnell had the first two buckets of the second half and a transition score by Birkholz made it 60-42 with 5:30 left in the game.
“We only had four turnovers in the first half and less than 10 for the game,” Jahns said. “You need a good start against a team like Lake Mills. They had a hard team to catch. Once our kids got ahead and saw they could be successful that further motivated them. All those things came together for us tonight.”
For Lake Mills (4-2, 1-1), senior forward Charlie Bender finished with 23 points and senior guard Drew Stoddard added 11. The L-Cats, who are the sixth-ranked team in this week’s WisSports.net Division 3 Coaches’ Poll, were playing for the second consecutive game without senior forward Adam Moen.
O’Donnell hit four of Lakeside’s seven 3-pointers.
The Warriors ended a two-game skid in the crosstown rivalry.
The L-Cats host D3 second-ranked Lake Country Lutheran on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.
The Warriors host Jefferson on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67,
LAKE MILLS 49
Lakeside Lutheran 31 36 — 67
Lake Mills 23 26 — 49
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 2-4 8; Vater 2 0-0 4; Olszewski 3 0-0 6; Main 0 1-2 1; Birkholz 9 7-9 26; Lauber 1 0-0 2; O’Donnell 8 0-0 20. Totals 25 10-15 67.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 1-3 11; Carrigan 1 0-0 3; Foster 2 0-0 5; Retrum 2 3-6 7; Bender 8 6-8 23. Totals 17 10-17 49.
3-point goals: LL 7 (O’Donnell 4, Uttech 2, Birkholz); LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Carrigan, Foster, Bender). Total fouls: LL 15; LM 19. Fouled out: LM Stoddard.
