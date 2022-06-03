RACINE — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team defeated host Racine St. Catherine’s in penalty kicks in Thursday’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Pritchard Stadium.
The game was knotted at 3 at the end of regulation and the overtime session. In PKs, the Warriors connected on three attempts while the Angels made two.
Lakeside’s Ella Schuetz, Averi Wolfram and Laura Giroux each scored during the shootout.
“We are so proud of these Lakeside Warriors who poured their hearts into this epic game,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “We took some punches and fought right back to send it into extra time.
“As if that wasn’t dramatic enough, the game then went to penalties, where a great save from our goalkeeper, Maria Vik, and a rocket shot PK from Laura Giroux gave us a thrilling playoff victory that won’t be forgotten. To God be the glory!”
Giroux got 11th-seeded Lakeside on the board in the 34th minute off an assist by Liv Ibeling. Sixth-seeded St. Cat’s equalized in the 42nd minute, scoring in the 51st and 62nd minutes to take a two-goal edge.
Schuetz slashed the deficit in half in the 63rd minute on an assist by Wolfram, who converted the equalizer on an assist by Giroux in the 65th minute.
Warrior goalie Maria Vik had four saves. Lakeside had an 11-7 edge in shots on goal.
Lakeside plays The Prairie School, which is seeded third, in Saturday’s regional final on the road.
