JUNEAU — Senior guard Dylan Kuehl scored 22 of his game-high 30 points in the first half to lead Hustisford to a 73-24 Trailways East win over Dodgeland on Thursday.
Hustisford (3-0) led 44-19 at halftime, then held Dodgeland (3-4) to just five second half points.
"They got an easy layup right before halftime,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “I told them if we want to be a great team, we cannot take a possession off. In the second half, they did not. They allowed one field goal the rest of the game. We played amazing defense and that’s what I wanted to see. Dodgeland had been shooting really well and hitting a lot of 3s, so we challenged our guys on that.”
Kuehl added nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and three dunks.
"He took it in strong to the hole a lot tonight,” Hopfinger said. "We knew they were going to be playing the 2-3 zone. We worked hard at passing the ball well and penetrating the gaps and executed perfectly.”
Senior center Alex Eggleston had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Junior guard Gavin Thimm dished out seven assists. Senior guard Dylan Kaemmerer added four assists and four steals. Junior forward Blake Peplslinki added nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Junior forward Garrett Brugger had six rebounds.
“All 11 guys contributed,” Hopfinger said. “It was really fun to watch.”
That depended on one’s perspective.
“I felt like a one-legged man in a butt kicking contest tonight,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said.
“We did not defend well and we were lethargic on offense. That played right into their hands. They are a good team. We shot 1-of-18 in the second half. We had some looks, but we just have to knock them down. When it rains, it pours. The umbrella we had was full of holes."
Senior forward Sy Otte led the Trojans with eight points and six rebounds, snapping his six-game double-double streak.
Dodgeland travels to play Williams Bay on Saturday. Hustisford takes on Lourdes Academy in Oshkosh on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD 73, DODGELAND 24
Hustisford 44 29 — 73
Dodgeland 19 5 — 24
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — J. Peplinski 1 0-0 3, Kaemmerer 3 0-0 7, B. Thimm 4 0-0 8, G. Thimm 2 1-2 5, Kuehl 13 4-5 30, Eggleston 5 2-5 12, Newville 1 0-0 3, B. Peplinski 2 1-1 5 Totals 31 8-13 73
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 1 6-11 8, Brugger 1 1-2 4, Hahn 1 0-0 2, Fenner 2 0-0 5, Nelson 0 0-2 0, Appenfeldt 2 1-2 5 Totals 7 8-17 24
Three-point goals — H (J. Peplinski 1, Kaemmerer 1, Newville 1), D (Brugger 1, Fenner 1)
Total fouls — H 17, D 12
Fouled out — D (Christopherson)
