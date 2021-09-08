WAUPUN — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team drew 1-1 at Central Wisconsin Christian in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Senior Kyle Main put the Warriors (5-0-1) ahead in the 37th minute off an assist by Archer Chaudhary.
CWC equalized in the 63rd minute as Andrew Ohman found the back of the net on an assist by Ryan De Vrles.
“Despite winning the possession battle and creating promising attacks, we were only able put up five shots on goal,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Kyle Main was able to put away a goal off of a long pass by Archer Chaudhary. CWC played physically, which was one of the ways they were able to dampen our speedy attack.”
Warrior senior keeper Calvin Geerdts made three saves.
Lakeside opens Capitol Conference play against Sugar River at home on Thursday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1,
CWC 1
Lakeside 1 0 — 1
CWC 0 1 — 1
First half: LL — Main (Chaudhary), 37:00.
Second half: CWC — Ohman (De Vrles), 63:00.
Saves: LL (Geerdts) 3; CWC (Syens) 4.
Shots on goal: LL 5, CWC 4.
