Sophomore Ethan Schuetz scored the game-winner in the 81st minute on a ball played across the goal by junior Nate Krenke as the third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran soccer team defeated second-seeded Luther Prep 2-1 in a WIAA Division 3 regional final at LPS on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors avenged a pair of 2-1 defeats against the Phoenix, securing their first regional title since 2015.
"It's not often that I don't have much to say in the post-game huddle, but today my guys made me proud in the way they pushed through and represented their school and their Lord with their play," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "Now we enjoy this victory and get back to work at practice for our next game."
The Warriors (7-5-1) play at top-seeded Lake Mills (8-3-1) on Thursday in the sectional semifinals.
Lakeside junior forward Kyle Main scored the equalizer off a through ball from Schuetz in the 22nd minute.
"We were finally able to get the upper hand on a very good and aggressive Luther Prep squad," Dorn said. "After letting in a very early goal, our guys worked their way back into it with Kyle Main evening it up in the first half, beating the last defender and keeper off a through ball from Ethan Schuetz."
Playing on a slightly soft and at times muddy surface, Krenke fed Schuetz in the 81st minute for the game-winner that sailed right of the outstretched reach of Luther Prep junior goalie Jackson Heiman.
"Schuetz positioned himself in the right place at the right time to finish a ball played across the goal by Nate Krenke late in the second half to put away the game," Dorn said. "Once again, we were able to be disciplined defensively long enough to hold out for the win. I give Luther Prep a lot of credit. They've got good players and good coaches, and there was never a time in the game where it felt like one of the teams had complete control over the contest."
Luther Prep (7-6-1) senior midfielder Owen Ernest scored in the third minute on an assist from senior defenseman Zair Palacios.
Lakeside's game at Lake Mills, which beat St. John's Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy 8-4 on Saturday, is scheduled for 6 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2,
LUTHER PREP 1
Lakeside Lutheran 1 1 — 2
Luther Prep 1 0 — 1
First half: LP — Ernest (Z. Palacios), 2:00; LL — Main (Schuetz), 21:00.
Second half: LL — Schuetz (Krenke), 80:00.
Shots: LL 6; LP 10.
Saves: LL (Punzel) 9; LP (Heiman) 4.
