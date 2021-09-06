WAUKESHA — Watertown’s boys cross country team finished sixth while the girls finished seventh at the Waukesha South Blackshirt Challenge at Minooka Park on Saturday.
“We’re improving well,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “That course is loaded with hills. There’s construction going on over there right now, so It was a revised course with more twisting and turning. That challenged the kids quite a bit, but the (cooler weather) in the mid-60s was quite a change, and very welcome. That probably helped our performance.”
Watertown’s boys scored 158 points, led by freshman Jacob Hurtgen’s 24th place finish in 18 minutes, 45 seconds. Freshman Calvin Hurtgen (25th, 18:53), sophomore Jake Johnson (31st, 19:12), freshman Drew Kaufman (36th, 19:25) and senior Clarence Zabel (42nd, 19:35) also scored for the Goslings.
“With the boys team, I really like what’s developing there,” Wackett said. “We have eight guys training together. Of all the teams that were there, the gap between our top five runner was 50 seconds. Nobody there had a smaller gap than we do, which is why even with our times being further back, we still beat quite a few teams.
“We are naturally running in a pack in groups of twos and threes. We have a lot of close training partners, so naturally they are racing together. It will be interesting to see how this group keeps moving like it is.”
Watertown’s girls posted a 191 score.
Sophomore Alaena Tobin took seventh in 21:24 to lead the Goslings. Junior Mikaylah Fessler (31st, 23:10), freshmen Marissa Bischoff (50th, 26:29) and Abigayle Congleton (51st, 26:30) and senior Miah Nelson (52nd, 26:50) also scored for Watertown.
“Tobin broke out,” Wackett said. “She had a great ending to her track season, then carried it through camp and into the season. I thought she would be our No. 1 this season. She had a strong race on a challenging course. She was running in the top ten by the mile mark and held on all the way.
“Mikaylah is improving. She ran better today. She’s our solid No. 2 runner right now. We’ve got a tight cluster of runners from 3 to 7, but they’ve got some catching up to do. That group will make up ground over time. That will be an interesting experiment. We have a nice group of training partners who should shave a lot of time and improve a lot.”
Watertown races at the Matt Hadler Invitational in Menomonee Falls next Saturday.
“That meet is going to be loaded,” Wackett said. “There’s one hill you hit twice, and the rest is virtually flat. It runs much quicker than the previous two courses. The competition is going to be a step up. It’s also the first meet where we’ll break up varsity and JV.”
Team scores — boys: Mukwanago 45, Kettle Moraine 77, Port Washington 85, Brookfield Central 108, Waukesha South 127, Watertown 158, Janesville Craig 209, Brookfield Academy 243, Shorleand Lutheran 296, The Prairie School 304, Burlington 308, South Milwaukee 309, Heritage Christian 341, Home School Eagles 357
Team scores — girls: Brookfield Central 34, Kettle Moraine 56, Port Washington 84, Janesville Craig 115, Waukesha South 116, Brookfield Academy 170, Watertown 191, Burlington 212, South Milwaukee 250, Home School Eagles 280
