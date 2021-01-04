Eagles crush Chiefs

WALWORTH — The Eagles soared out of the gates with a 45-point first half to earn a 59-22 Rock Valley girls basketball victory at Big Foot on Monday.

Junior Aidyn Messmann scored a game-high 17 points as Jefferson moved to 8-0 overall and 8-0 in the Rock Valley Conference.

“Great road win,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “The team came ready to play after the layoff. We are looking to keep building momentum and improve everyday.”

Ayianna Johnson also cracked double-digits with 11 points for the Eagles, who built a 45-13 halftime lead.

The Eagles host Whitewater on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

JEFFERSON 59, BIG FOOT 22

Jefferson 45 14 — 59

Big Foot 13 9 — 22

JEFFERSON (fg ft-ftmm pts) — Madden 2 0-0 6; Messmann 4 9-11 17; Howard 1 5-7; S. Peterson 3 2-4 8; Dearborn 1 1-2 4; Helmink 0 1-4 1; Johnson 4 3-8 11; J. Peterson 1 0-0 2; Krause 1 0-0 2; Fox 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 23-32 59.

BIG FOOT — Harvey 0 3-5 3; Larson 1 6-10 9; Frederick 1 0-0 2; Gillingham 0 2-2 2; Ritchey 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 13-17 22.

3-pointers: J 2 (Madden 2), BF 1.

Tags

Load comments