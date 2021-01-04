WALWORTH — The Eagles soared out of the gates with a 45-point first half to earn a 59-22 Rock Valley girls basketball victory at Big Foot on Monday.
Junior Aidyn Messmann scored a game-high 17 points as Jefferson moved to 8-0 overall and 8-0 in the Rock Valley Conference.
“Great road win,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “The team came ready to play after the layoff. We are looking to keep building momentum and improve everyday.”
Ayianna Johnson also cracked double-digits with 11 points for the Eagles, who built a 45-13 halftime lead.
The Eagles host Whitewater on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 59, BIG FOOT 22
Jefferson 45 14 — 59
Big Foot 13 9 — 22
JEFFERSON (fg ft-ftmm pts) — Madden 2 0-0 6; Messmann 4 9-11 17; Howard 1 5-7; S. Peterson 3 2-4 8; Dearborn 1 1-2 4; Helmink 0 1-4 1; Johnson 4 3-8 11; J. Peterson 1 0-0 2; Krause 1 0-0 2; Fox 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 23-32 59.
BIG FOOT — Harvey 0 3-5 3; Larson 1 6-10 9; Frederick 1 0-0 2; Gillingham 0 2-2 2; Ritchey 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 13-17 22.
3-pointers: J 2 (Madden 2), BF 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.