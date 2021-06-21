NEOSHO — Tanner Galeazzi had three hits and four RBIs for the Hustisford Astros in a 17-8 win over the Neosho Rockets in a Rock River League crossover game on Sunday at Village Park.
Neosho led 3-0 through five innings before Hustisford broke through with 17 runs over the final four innings.
Bayne Johnson drove in all three Neosho runs in the early going, a two-run homer to center and an RBI single in the third. He later hit a two-run single in the sixth to finish the game with four hits and five RBIs.
It wasn’t enough against the Astros.
Casey Simon led off a five-run rally in the sixth with a solo homer to right center, and the hits and walks just kept coming after that. Husty racked up 11 hits, 11 walks and three hit batsmen against four different Neosho pitchers over the final four innings.
Sam Roeseler, Jami Kaul and Deven Michalak each finished with three hits for Hustisford.
Derek Pieper earned the complete game decision for the Astros, allowing eight runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and six walks. Austin Gellar started for Neosho and threw five scoreless innings before giving up five runs on five hits in the fifth. He took the loss.
HUSTISFORD 17, NEOSHO 8
Hustisford 000 005 534 — 17 15 3
Neosho 201 003 011 — 8 9 0
WP: Pieper
LP: Archambeau
Hustisford (ab-r-h-rbi) — A. Roeseler 5-2-1-2, Galeazzi 5-2-3-4, Merkes 3-0-0-0, Lopez 2-0-1-3, Lietzau 3-0-0-0, Scherr 2-1-1-1, Simon 2-3-1-2, S. Roeseler 5-2-3-1, Kaul 5-2-3-1, Michalak 4-2-3-2, Nehls 2-0-0-0, Ellenberger 0-2-0-1 Totals 38-17-15-17
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 5-0-1-0, Gellar 5-3-2-2, Johnson 5-1-4-5, Proehl 2-1-0-0, Wessels 3-0-0-0, Brewer 5-0-0-0, Savana 3-0-0-0, Archambeau 2-0-1-1, Crabtree 3-1-0-0, Karpelenia 1-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 4-2-1-0 Totals 38-89-8
2B — H (Galeazzi, Lopez, Scherr, S. Roeseler, Kaul), N (Gellar, Johnson)
HR — H (Simon), N (Johnson)
Pitching — HO: Pieper (H) 9 in 9, Gellar (N) 9 in 6, Archambeau (N) 0 in 0, Egnarski (N) 4 in 2, Brewer (N) 2 in 1. R: Pieper (H) 8, Gellar (N) 5, Archambeau (N) 4, Egnarski (N) 8, Brewer (N) 0. SO: Pieper (H) 4, Gellar (N) 6, Archambeau (N) 0, Egnarski (N) 1, Brewer (N) 0. BB: Pieper (H) 6, Gellar (N) 6, Archambeau (N) 4, Egnarski (N) 5, Brewer (N) 1
