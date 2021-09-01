STOUGHTON — Watertown’s volleyball team swept Stoughton 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 on Tuesday.

Maryann Gudenkauf and Abby Walsh each had 10 kills for Watertown (6-4) and Kylei Bratz added eight. Payton Roets put up 35 assists. Kallie Feder had eight digs and Amara Denault added six. Lucy Spende served six aces and Roets served three.

"A good team win,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. "Kallie Feder really stepped up for us defensively with eight digs and Lucy Spende sparked momentum in several runs giving us six aces. Stoughton made a run late in the third set, and the team kept their composure and pulled through together. I think they can be really proud of the work they put in tonight.”

