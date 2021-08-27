PALMYRA — Jefferson senior Mason Marin won the boys race to lead the Eagles to a fourth place finish at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational at Carlin-Weld Park on Thursday.
Marin crossed the line in 17 minutes, 42 seconds. Seniors Saywer Thorp (14th, 19:15), Eddy Rodriguez (24th, 20:46) and Nicholas Hottinger (26th, 21:07) and sophomore Ethan Gehring (45th, 23:16) also scored for Jefferson.
"It was exciting to be back racing again at the Palmyra Invite tonight,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. "We had a lot of seniors graduate last year, so it was really fun to see new runners race for the first time.
“The boys surprised themselves with a top five finish, coming in fourth. After the race, I could see the spark in their eyes knowing that they have a lot of potential as a team. Mason had a strong effort tonight and ran a smart race. It was exciting to see some of the newcomers to cross country run their first race. Eddy and Ethan both decided to run cross country after coming off a strong track season. It was exciting to see what they could do on the grass.”
Jefferson’s girls finished third with 79 points. Junior Jocelyn Ramirez placed second in the girls race in 22:38, finishing 32 seconds behind overall winner Maggie Brauhn of Waukesha North. Freshman Olivia Jennrich (11th, 24:13), senior Ava Gallardo (18th, 25:25), freshman Lexi Weinbrenner (24th, 26:41) and senior Julia Ball (25th, 26:43) also scored for the Eagles.
"The girls team finished solidly in third place,” Carstens said. "We have a nice mixture this year of veteran athletes and young runners. Jocelyn ran an extremely smart race, picking it up every mile. She turned some heads crossing the line in second place overall. Olivia Jennrich finished second on our team as just a freshman. I'm looking forward to watching her develop as an athlete.”
The Lake Mills girls were fifth with 103 points.
Sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (13th, 24:41), juniors Jenna Hosey (14th, 24:50) and Madison Hahn (15th, 24:51) and freshmen Savannah Osterhouse (29th, 28:06) and Emilia Garcia-Mercado (32nd, 36:09) scored for the L-Cats.
The Lake Mills boys finished ninth. Freshman Braxton Walter (31st, 21:36), junior Landon Dierkes (37th, 22:08), sophomore James Hafenstein (39th, 22:25), senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (51st, 23:50) and freshman Max Kressner (56th, 24:39) scored for the L-Cats.
Team scores — boys: West Allis Hale 53, Clinton 63, Elkhorn 64, Jefferson 110, East Troy 133, Wayland 141, Big Foot 158, Palmyra-Eagle 205, Lake Mills 214, Lomira 241
Team scores — girls: Waukesha South 27, Elkhorn 67, Jefferson 79, Lomira 86, Lake Mills 103
