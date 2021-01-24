JEFFERSON — A second-half push by the Jefferson boys basketball team came up short as the Eagles fell 58-56 to visiting McFarland on Friday.
Senior guard Haygen Miller scored a career-high 25 points for Jefferson (2-15). Miller nailed four 3s and was 7-for-9 at the free throw line.
Senior guard Jackson Werwinski led the Spartans (4-1) with 25 points, including 11 points at the stripe, as the team pulled ahead 30-21 at the halftime break.
The Eagles host Whitewater today at 7:15 p.m.
McFARLAND — 30 28 — 58
Jefferson 21 35 — 56
McFARLAND (fg ft-fm pts) — Nichols 2 1-2 5, Pavlec 2 1-2 5, Kes 1 0-2 2, Larson 1 3-4 5, Vogel 1 1-2 4, Gillen 5 2-3 12, Werwinski 6 11-15 25. Totals 18 19-30 58.
JEFFERSON — Miller 6 7-9 25, McGraw 2 0-0 6, Neitzel 3 1-2 9, Martin 4 0-1 8, Phillips 0 1-3 1, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Devine 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 9-15 56.
3-pointers: MF 3 (Vogel, Werwinski 2), J 9 (Miller 4, McGraw 2, Neitzel 2, Hoffman). Total fouls: MF 18, J 17.
