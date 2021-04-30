MONROE — Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer finished a stroke back of Cambridge’s Stone Farruggio at a Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet Thursday at Monroe Country Club.

Farruggio earned medalist honors with a 39, while Toepfer finished alone in second with a 40.

The Blue Jays finished second in the team standings with a 186, just two strokes back of Lodi’s 184. Lakeside Lutheran placed third with a 187, while Luther Prep finished fourth with a 206. Lake Mills collected 216 strokes, good for fifth.

Luther Prep’s Andrew Wilke fired a 44, finishing tied for fourth. Lakeside Lutheran’s Will Meland was a stroke back with a 45. The Warriors’ Brandon Kreutz tied for eighth with a 46. Lakeside had its third player inside the top 10 as Will Popp carded a 47, good for ninth.

Team scores: Lodi 184, Cambridge 186, Lakeside Lutheran 187, Luther Prep 206, Lake Mills 216, Columbus 219, Monticello 220, Wisconsin Heights 230, New Glarus inc.

Recommended for you

Load comments