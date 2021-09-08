FOND DU LAC — Luther Prep’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished second at the WLA Viking Invitational on Tuesday.
The boys varsity team took 2nd out of 8 teams, falling to Kohler by four points. The Phoenix were led by sophomore Eliott Heiderich, who won the race in a new course record time of 18 minutes, 16 seconds. Senior Elijah Hutchinson (fourth, 19:40), sophomore Ezekiel Finkbeiner (12th, 20:53), freshman Sam Sprinter (13th, 20:59) and senior Jason Horn (15th, 21:34) also scored for Luther Prep.
The girls varsity team also took second out of five teams, falling to Xavier by one point. The Phoenix were led by Jemma Habben, who also won her race and set a new course record time in 21:01.82.
Freshmen Eleanor Wendorff (fourth, 22:27) and Calliope Horn (sixth, 23:01), sophomore Alexis Veenhuis (12th, 24:57), senior Holly Fluegge (13th, 25:01) and freshman Jocelyn Gilson (21st, 26:23) also scored for Luther Prep.
"Going into today, I was a little unsure how the team would respond,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. "We are in the middle of a seven-day span with three meets, this being the middle one. The Kiekhaefer course is a challenging course to run on any day, and then add in the sloppy conditions from the rain coming through earlier in the day. But I think our runners responded well overall, performing in spite of it all.
"Our top two runners, Eliott Heiderich and Jemma Habben, absolutely crushed it today. They are fantastic athletes and really do set the tone for the team. For the team awards, it's too bad the math didn't work out in our favor, but we live to run another day."
Luther Prep races again on Thursday in Poynette at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course.
Team scores — boys: Kohler 37, Luther Prep 41, Xavier 80, Washington County Homeschool, St. Lawrence Seminary 132, St. Mary’s Springs 161, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 161, Chesterton Academy 219
Team scores — girls: Xavier 35, Luther Prep 36, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 80, St. Mary’s Springs 93, Random Lake 111
