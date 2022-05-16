MILTON — Gwen Baker pitched a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in Milton’s 4-0 win over Watertown’s softball team on Friday.

Milton (11-6, 9-5 in conference) broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Alyx Johnson took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned)on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks.

Kim Hafenstein had the lone hit for Watertown (14-4, 12-3), a one-out single to center in the sixth.

MILTON 4, WATERTOWN 0

Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

Milton 000 004 X — 4 4 1

WP: Baker

LP: Johnson

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 3-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Hinrichs 3-0-0-0, Walsh 3-0-0-0, Olson 2-0-0-0, Edyvean 2-0-0-0, Rhodes 2-0-0-0, Hafenstein 2-0-1-0, Schuett 2-0-0-0 Totals 22-0-1-0

Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schnell 3-0-0-0, Knoble 2-0-0-0, Baker 2-0-0-0, Vanderlei 2-1-1-0, Thomas 2-1-0-1, H. Reed 3-0-2-1, K. Reed 1-0-0-1, Miller 3-0-0-0, Briggs 3-0-1-1, Wolf 0-1-0-0, Whitehead 0-1-0-0 Totals 21-4-4-4

Pitching — HO: Johnson (W) 4 in 6, Baker (M) 1 in 7. R: Johnson (W) 4, Baker (M) 0. SO: Johnson (W) 5, Baker (M) 9. BB: Johnson (W) 5, Baker (M) 0

