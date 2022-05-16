Goslings shut out by Red Hawks Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 16, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTON — Gwen Baker pitched a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in Milton’s 4-0 win over Watertown’s softball team on Friday.Milton (11-6, 9-5 in conference) broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.Alyx Johnson took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned)on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks.Kim Hafenstein had the lone hit for Watertown (14-4, 12-3), a one-out single to center in the sixth.MILTON 4, WATERTOWN 0Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 1 1Milton 000 004 X — 4 4 1WP: BakerLP: JohnsonWatertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 3-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Hinrichs 3-0-0-0, Walsh 3-0-0-0, Olson 2-0-0-0, Edyvean 2-0-0-0, Rhodes 2-0-0-0, Hafenstein 2-0-1-0, Schuett 2-0-0-0 Totals 22-0-1-0Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schnell 3-0-0-0, Knoble 2-0-0-0, Baker 2-0-0-0, Vanderlei 2-1-1-0, Thomas 2-1-0-1, H. Reed 3-0-2-1, K. Reed 1-0-0-1, Miller 3-0-0-0, Briggs 3-0-1-1, Wolf 0-1-0-0, Whitehead 0-1-0-0 Totals 21-4-4-4Pitching — HO: Johnson (W) 4 in 6, Baker (M) 1 in 7. R: Johnson (W) 4, Baker (M) 0. SO: Johnson (W) 5, Baker (M) 9. BB: Johnson (W) 5, Baker (M) 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-13
