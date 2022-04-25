BEAVER DAM — Watertown’s baseball team hit five home runs as part of a Badger East doubleheader sweep of Beaver Dam on Saturday.
Watertown won the first game 12-5. Evan Sellnow hit two home runs including a grand slam to right in the seventh inning and finished with five RBIs. Ralph Haumschild and Taylor Walter added solo home runs.
Ayden Schauer threw six innings to earn the decision. Steven Gates pitched a scoreless seventh in relief.
Watertown won the second game 7-4.
Brady Martin threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the decision. Gates once again finished up in relief.
Schauer led off the home half of the second inning with a solo home run to to center and added a two-run single to left in the fourth. Caleb Hinkes led off the fourth with a solo homer to left. Gates hit a two-run double in the fourth.
“We had a tough couple games this week and put ourselves in a hole,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “I felt that the kids bounced back in a big way on Saturday. Our approach at the plate was excellent all day and the kids played with a ton of energy. Look forward to building from here.”
Watertown (6-3) travels to play Sun Prairie East today.
Game 1
WATERTOWN 12, BEAVER DAM 5
Watertown 200 411 4 — 12 12 2
Beaver Dam 030 020 0 — 5 7 1
WP: Schauer
LP: Soto
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 4-3-2-1, Sellnow 4-2-2-5, Martin 4-1-2-0, Schauer 4-0-2-3, T. Walter 4-1-1-1, Haumschild 3-2-1-1, Clifford 2-1-1-0, Kehl 4-1-0-0, Lehman 3-1-1-1 Totals 32-12-12-12
Beaver Dam (ab-r-h-rbi) — Soto 4-0-0-0, Sharkey 2-0-0-0, Schmuhl 2-0-1-0, Thomas 2-1-1-0, Stinemates 1-0-0-0, Johnson 3-1-1-1WEber 1-0-0-0, Scharfenberg 3-1-0-1, Streblow 1-0-0-0, Tisdale 2-0-0-0, Bryant 3-1-1-3, Westover 3-0-2-0, Damon 3-0-1-0 Totals 30-5-7-5
2B — W (Martin), BD (Johnson)
HR — W (Sellnow 2, Haumschild, T. Walter), BD (Bryant)
Pitching — HO: Schauer (W) 7 in 6, Gates (W) 0 in 1, Soto (BD) 7 in 4, Schmuhl (BD) 5 in 3. R: Schauer (W) 5, Gates (W) 0, Soto (BD) 6, Schmuhl (BD) 6. SO: Schauer (W) 3, Gates (W) 2, Soto (BD) 2, Schmuhl (BD) 1. BB: Schauer (W) 1, Gates W) 0, Soto (BD) 1, Schmuhl (BD) 2
Game 2
WATERTOWN 7, BEAVER DAM 4
Beaver Dam 100 012 0 — 4 4 0
Watertown 020 500 X — 7 12 2
WP: Martin
LP: Bryant
Beaver Dam (ab-r-h-rbi) — Soto 2-1-0-0, Westover 1-0-0-0, Thomas 3-0-1-1, Johnson 2-0-0-1, Scharfenberg 4-0-1-0, Sharkey 0-1-0-0, Bryant 3-1-1-1, Schmuhl 1-1-0-0, Barstow 1-0-0-0, Damon 2-0-0-0, Jimenez 1-0-0-1 Totals 24-4-4-4
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 4-1-1-2, Sellnow 4-1-1-0, Martin 2-0-1-0, Schauer 4-1-3-3, T. Walter 4-0-0-0, Hinkes 3-1-1-1, Kehl 1-0-0-0, Vana 3-2-2-0, Haumschild 0-0-0, N. Walter 2-1-2-0, Johnson 0-0-0-0, Lehman 2-0-1-1 Totals 29-7-12-7
2B — BD (Bryant), W (Gates)
HR — W (Hinkes, Schauer)
Pitching — HO: Johnson (BD) 2 in 1, Bryant (BD) 9 in 3.1, Damon (BD) 1 in 1.2, Martin (W) 1 in 4.2, Gates (W) 3 in 2.1. R: Johnson (BD) 0, Bryant (BD) 7, Damon (BD) 0, Martin (W) 2, Gates (W) 2. SO: Johnson (BD) 3, Bryant (BD) 3, Damon (BD) 1, Martin (W) 6, Gates (W) 1. BB: Johnson (BD) 0, Bryant (BD) 3, Damon (BD) 0, Martin (W) 5, Gates (W) 1
