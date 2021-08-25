MAYVILLE — Ethan Schuetz netted a hat trick and Kyle Main added a pair of goals as the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team opened its fall season with a 9-0 road nonconference victory over Mayville on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 6-0 at halftime on the strength of goals two goals by Main (second and 13th minutes), two goals by Schuetz (eighth and 26th minutes), a 10th-minute score by Nate Krenke and a 42nd-minute score by Jay Yahnke.
“We started strong and kept the pressure on throughout most of the game,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Returning goal leaders from the 2020 season, Kyle Main and Ethan Schuetz, netted two and three goals respectively to lead the team. The Krenke brothers, Nate and Josh, both tallied a goal for themselves as well as an assist for each.
“The defense and goalie Calvin Geerdts recorded their first shut out of the season. We were able to get a lot of players in for solid minutes. I’m quite happy with the quality of passing the guys were able to put together. This was a great first game to build on.”
Dominic Schleef scored in the 64th minute, Schuetz got his hat trick in the 73rd minute on an assist by Josh Krenke, who scored unassisted in the 78th minute for the final margin.
Geerdts stopped two shots.
The Warriors host Wisconsin Lutheran today at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE 9,
MAYVILLE 0
Lakeside 6 3 — 9
Mayville 0 0 — 0
First half: Main (Milbrath), 2:00; Schuetz (Yahnke), 8:00; N. Krenke (Asmus), 10:00; Main (Hendricks), 13:00; Schuetz (Sommer), 26:00; Yahnke (N. Krenke), 42:00.
Second half: Schleef, 64:00; Schuetz (J. Krenke), 73:00; J. Krenke, 78:00.
Shots on goal: LL 25, MA 2.
Saves: LL (Geerdts) 2, MA (Arias) 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.