DEFOREST — Luther Prep’s volleyball team went 3-3 on Saturday at the DeForest Invitational.
The Phoenix (11-7 overall) defeated Catholic Central 25-22, 25-23, lost to McFarland 15-25, 22-25, defeated West Salem 25-19, 25-27, 15-9, lost to River Valley 20-25, 23-25 and DeForest 12-25, 25-156, 11-15 and finished with a 25-11, 25-19 win over La Crosse Central.
Emma Bortulin had 52 kills and 44 digs for the Phoenix. Sam Fisch added 41 kills and seven blocks. Andrea Bortulin had 31 kills, 71 assists, 41 digs and 10 aces. Molly Fitzsimmons added 39 assists. Anna Kieselhorst had 87 digs. Ella Tomhave added 22 kills.
"We got to play a lot of volleyball today and I was proud of how my girls dug deep when they needed to,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. "We lost two games that we should have won but overall I am very encouraged with how both our offense and defense did today. We were able to come back a few times and show resilience and confidence and that is exactly what we will need next week going into two tough conference games. Just looking at our stats from today shows that everyone played really well."
Luther Prep 3, Lodi 1
LODI — Luther Prep’s volleyball team defeated Lodi 25-15, 25-14, 17-5, 25-18 in a Capitol North match on Thursday.
Sam Fisch had 12 kills and Emma Bortulin had 11 kills for the Phoenix. Molly Fitzsimmons put up 15 assists. Ella Tomhave added eight kills and 18 digs. Andrea Bortulin added 12 assists and 14 digs and served three aces. Anna Kieselhorst had 27 digs.
"We were very pleased with our play tonight,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. “Every game we keep improving and different players are stepping up. Anna played amazing tonight and that allowed us to really be aggressive offensively. Our hitters and setters are all becoming more consistent and our defense is so scrappy."
Luther Prep is 8-4 overall and 2-1 in conference. The Phoenix host Lake Mills and Lakeside on Thursday.
The LPS freshman beat Lodi 25-10, 25-13, 25-1. The Phoenix JV won 19-25, 25-19 25-13.
