Brady Martin struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings and got plenty of run support in Watertown’s 11-1 victory in six innings over Portage on Thursday at Washington Park.
Watertown (4-1) took a 3-0 lead after two innings and responded to Portage’s only run in the top of the third with eight runs over the next four innings.
“It was a great bounce back game for us after Tuesday,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “I thought the kids responded well throughout the lineup.”
Ayden Schauer had two hits and Steven Gates drove in two runs to lead a balanced attack.
Connor Lehman led off the home half of the first with a double to left center and scored on Schauer’s two-out single to left.
In the second inning, Caleb Hinkes drew a walk and beat the throw to second on a fielder’s choice by Gates. John Clifford bunted the runners over and then Hinkes scored on a wild pitch. Gates scored on Lehman’s sacrifice fly to center to make it 3-0.
Martin led off the third inning with a base hit and scored on Taylor Walter’s RBI double. From there, Hinkes drew a walk, Gates hit an RBI single, Clifford drew a walk and Nathan Kehl capped the rally with a two-run single to left to make it 8-1.
Hinkes and Gideon Vana also drove in runs for the Goslings, who finished the game with nine hits.
Martin allowed one run on three hits and one walk. Damon Lee got the final out in relief.
“It was a great team win all around,” Martin said. “My stuff was working today which generated good energy from everyone and my teammates were able to make plays behind me. The team battled through the elements and we were able to have timely hitting. It was a great bounce back game from everyone!”
Watertown hosts Waunakee on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 10, PORTAGE 1
Portage 001 000 — 1 3 3
Watertown 124 301 — 11 9 1
WP: Martin
LP: Owens
Portage (ab-r-h-rbi) — Drew 2-0-1-0, Brouette 3-0-0-1, Robers 3-0-0-0, Kopfhamer 1-0-0-0, Owens 3-0-1-0, Hooker 2-0-0-0, Tofson 1-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-1-0, Horn 2-1-0-0, Garrigan 2-0-0-0, Totals 22-1-3-1
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lehman 2-1-1-1 Dearborn 1-0-0-0, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, Joslyn 1-0-0-0, Martin 3-2-1-0, Haumschild 1-1-1-0, Lee 1-0-0-0, Schauer 3-1-2-1, Walter 3-2-1-1, Vana 1-0-1-1, Hinkes 1-2-0-1, Gates 3-2-1-2, Clifford 1-0-0-0, Kehl 1-0-1-1 Winkleman 1-0-0-0 Totals 26-11-9-8
2B — W (Lehman, Walter)
Pitching — HO: Owens (P) 4 in 2.2, Thompson (P) 5 in 2.2, Martin (W) 3 in 5.2, Lee (W) 0 in 0.1. R: Owens (P) 7, Thompson (P) 4, Martin (W) 1, Lee (W) 0. SO: Owens (P) 2, Thompson (P) 2, Martin (W) 10, Lee (P) 1. BB: Owens (P) 4, Thompson (P) 0, Martin (W) 1, Lee (W) 0
