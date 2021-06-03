DEERFIELD — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team finished second at the Trailways South division meet on Wednesday at Deerfield High School.
The Bluejays posted top three finishes in 11 events and scored 90.5 points. Deerfield won the team title with 112 points.
"I thought the girls did really well going after points,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "We knew it would be tough to beat Deerfield but we’re happy with what we were able to accomplish. I have a few athletes dealing with some injuries. I believe this is the highest that we’ve placed as a team and I like what I see looking ahead."
Sophomore Brittany Rue took first in the high jump and set a new school record at 5 feet, 1 inch. She also took second in the 100 in 13.41 and 200 in 28.01, both personal best times.
Junior Adriell Patterson took first in the 100 hurdles (18.92) and 300 hurdles (52.78), both personal records.
Junior Denalyn Siewert took first in the triple jump in 31-3, a personal best. She took second in the long jump (14-6 1/2).
The 800 relay team of Patterson, Siewert, sophomore Brooklyn Patterson and Rue took first and ran their season best time in 1:53.95.
"I'm excited how the relay team is coming along and look forward to getting the hand-offs down a little better and having competition in our next meet to see what they can do,” Constable said.
Brooklyn Patterson placed third in the 200 (29.54). Freshman Ava Sixel took third in the discus (74-2).
Johnson Creek’s boys were led by junior Erik Sanchez, who placed third in the discus with a personal best throw of 101-11 1/2.
Team scores — girls: Deerfield 112, Johnson Creek 90.5, Madison Tri-Op 73.5, Parkview 49, Palmrya-Eagle 31
Team scores — boys: Deerfield 154, Palmyra-Eagle 81, Madison Tri-Op 64, Parkview 52.5, Johnson Creek 8.5
