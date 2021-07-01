GRAND CHUTE — Catholic Memorial was seeded fourth in its regional, and the Crusaders decided to wear “4 seed” t-shirts to the state baseball tournament.
While they were buying into the underdog role, Jefferson came to state acting — and playing — like a favorite.
The third-seeded Eagles jumped on second-seeded Catholic Memorial for three runs in the top of the first inning, then added four more in the seventh to earn a 7-1 win over the Crusaders in the Division 2 state semifinals.
Catholic Memorial junior ace Rory Fox is headed to Notre Dame on a scholarship after his prep career ends, but Jefferson put the ball in play repeatedly during the huge first inning rally. Shortstop Haygen Miller led off with a sharp single through the left side, and second baseman Luis Serrano reached on a chop single to the left side. First baseman Tyler Butina came up next and singled to right to make it 1-0.
Senior pitcher Isaiah Hoffman sacrificed the runners over and catcher Tanner Pinnow drove in Jefferson’s second run on a fielder’s choice. Third baseman Eli Hoffman capped the rally with a chop single up the middle as the Eagles plated three runs on four hits.
“We knew we had to come out and get runs early, because we knew they were a good team,” Butina said. “With those three runs, we just put the ball in play. It just felt really good. It felt like we were out on top right from the beginning with energy.”
Fox settled in after that, finishing with 10 strikeouts and no walks behind a fastball in the low 90s and a nice curveball and change-up. But the Eagles drew blood early to set the tone, and Hoffman and his defense did the rest. The Crusaders managed just two hits on the day.
“We prepped for Fox,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “We juiced the machine up all week. We got the kids to believe, to put the ball in play and grind. That’s what our motto has been all year and that first inning was a perfect example of how we have been practicing and playing and fighting. To put up a three-spot, a little punch in the face right away to them, that was huge. Especially with the way Isaiah is throwing right now. To mix it up like that, hitting spots and throwing a two-hitter against a great Catholic Memorial team is just phenomenal. I couldn’t be prouder of his last three outings. He has had a great senior season.”
Hoffman allowed one runner in each of the first two innings, then retired the side in order in the third. Catholic Memorial finally got on the board in the fourth. After a leadoff walk, Aiden Haney hammered a one-out RBI double to right center. But Hoffman escaped further damage when Serrano snared his third lineout of the game, and Butina fielded a pop out off the bat of JT Kelenic.
“It feels great to make that play,” Serrano said. “It was a huge moment to get that out for the team. It’s a wonderful experience to be here playing for a championship at state.”
Hoffman never imagined tossing a two-hitter at the state tournament. He said he had most of his pitches working and praised his defense.
“When they got the base runners on, it was kind of tough, but then I just had to grind,” Hoffman said. “When they had guys on, and our outfielders were saving me, it makes you feel real good. My catcher does a great job and keeps everything in front of him. Serrano was lights out. He was unreal. This is a dream come true. It feels really good to be on the pitcher’s mound here. It’s just the best feeling.”
Jefferson’s outfielders made their marks in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, right fielder Andrew Gleisner made the first putout and center fielder Evan Neitzel got on his horse and ran down a huge drive by Joe Giricz. Serrano charged a slow roller and threw to Butina in time to retire the side.
The real test for Hoffman and his defense came in the sixth, when Anthony Gross and Fox drew leadoff walks. The Crusaders elected to have Charlie Jarvis bunt in that situation, and that went sideways when Jarvis popped his bunt up along the right side with enough time for Butina to run in and make the catch in foul territory for the first out.
Left fielder Carson Fairfield and Gleisner retired the next two hitters on flyouts.
“I didn’t think he was going to bunt, but I played up,” Butina said. “When he bunted it, I was ready to dive and catch it, but then I got there to catch it and make a huge out. We stepped up and got the last out with no runs that inning.”
After getting out of the huge jam in the sixth, the Eagles put the game away in the seventh. Fairfield led off and reached on an infield hit that the second baseman couldn’t come up with. Neitzel came up next and pushed a bunt by Fox on the left side for a hit. Miller loaded the bases when he easily beat a slow roller to the third base side.
Fox struck out Serrano for the first out, and that brought up Butina in a huge situation. He battled Fox to a full count before winning on the payoff pitch, punching a fastball to right to drive in two runs and make it 5-1.
“That’s two games in a row where he has extended our lead for us to give us a little more breathing room,” Fetherston said. “That was huge. He’s a great player, and great players in great games need to make plays, and that’s exactly what he did. He works his butt off for moments like this, and we had the right guy up there.”
It’s a moment in time Butina will never forget.
“That was amazing,” Butina said. “When I was up to bat, every fan on our side was standing up and clapping, it was just like a once in a lifetime experience. I couldn’t believe it and for us to get four runs was huge. It’s amazing to be up here. I feel like there’s nothing better. The stadium’s really nice. All the fans come here. It’s just a once in a lifetime thing. Not many people get to experience this, and I am happy that me and my team get to.”
That was all for Fox. Reliever Kellan Short walked Isaiah Hoffman, and then Pinnow delivered the final blow with a two-run single to center.
“We worked on two strike approaches all year,” Pinnow said. “I knew he was going to throw me a curveball, so I just let loose.”
Pitching with a six-run lead, Hoffman closed the game out in style with back-to-back strikeouts and a flyout to center to end it.
“Isaiah was an animal,” Pinnow said. “I can’t even put it into words. He works so hard. Everything was on. It just felt so good. He made my job pretty easy back there.”
Catholic Memorial baseball coach Sean Smith tipped his cap to the Eagles afterwards.
“Fether (Jefferson coach Greg Fetherston) does an awesome job,” Smith said. “He’s been at Jefferson for years. They just do everything right. They’re mechanically sound. They don’t make mistakes. They don’t throw the ball away. They don’t kick the ball. They get good pitching. They did an unbelievable job pitching today. (Isaiah Hoffman) kept us off balanced. He wasn’t going to overpower us but he kept us off balanced. We got ourselves out on a lot of pitches. Frustrating, but hats off to those guys.”
JEFFERSON 7, CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 1
Jefferson 300 000 4 — 7 10 0
Catholic Memorial 000 100 0 — 1 2 2
WP: I. Hoffman
LP: Fox
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Miller 4-2-2-0, Serrano 4-1-1-0, Butina 4-1-2-3, I. Hoffman 2-0-1-0, Pinnow 0-1-0-0, Phillips 0-1-0-0, E. Hoffman 4-0-1-1, Behm 3-0-0-0, Fairfield 3-1-1-0, Neitzel 3-1-1-0. Totals 31-7-10-7.
Catholic Memorial (ab-r-h-rbi) — Beth 3-0-0-0, Gross 2-0-1-0, Fox 1-1-0-0, Jarvis 3-0-0-0, Haney 3-0-1-1, Rechner 3-0-0-0, Kelenic 2-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0, Giricz 3-0-0-0. Totals 23-1-2-1.
2B — CM (Haney).
Pitching — HO: I. Hoffman (J) 2 in 7, Fox (CM) 9 in 6.2, Short (CM) 1 in 0.1. R: Hoffman (J) 1, Fox (CM) 7, Short (CM) 0. SO: I. Hoffman (J) 4, Fox (CM) 10, Short (CM) 0. BB: I. Hoffman (J) 3, Fox (CM) 0, Short (CM) 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.