MONROE — Teya Maas led three players in double figures with 13 points as Watertown’s girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a 64-39 win at Monroe on Saturday.

Avalon Uecke and Aubrey Schmutzler each added 10 points for the Goslings. Syndey Linskens added nine.

Megan Benschawel scored a game-high 20 points for Monroe (5-3).

“This was a great team win with nine players scoring,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.

“Monroe played a variety of man and zone defenses, and the girls really responded well. They also did some things offensively in the first half that forced us to adjust, but the girls did a nice job switching things up in the second half.

“We ended the night with 18 assists and hit seven 3-pointers. When we are clicking that well offensively, we feel pretty good about our chances.”

Watertown (11-5) enters the Division 1 regional playoffs as the third seed and will play at second-seeded Oconomowoc on Friday at 7 p.m.

WATERTOWN 64, MONROE 39

Watertown 38 26 — 64

Monroe 18 21 — 39

Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Linskes 4 0-1 9, Fredrick 1 0-0 2, Quinn 2 0-0 4, Schmutzler 4 0-0 10, Gifford 3 0-0 7, Hinrichs 2 2-2 7, Maas 6 1-2 13, Zubke 1 0-0 2, Uecke 2 4-6 10 Totals 25 7-11 64

Monroe (fg ft-fta pts) — Benzschawel 7 6-7 20, Bobak 1 0-0 3, Giasson 1 3-4 5, Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Ambrose 1 4-4 6 Totals 12 13-15 39

Three-point goals — W (Linskens 1, Schmutzler 2, Gifford 1, Hinrichs 1, Uecke 2), M (Bobak 1, Johnson 1)

Total fouls — W 13, M 10

