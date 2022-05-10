SUMMER TUESDAY 9-PIN

High scores — Men: Andrew Jonas 868, John Butschke 745, Bob Knutson 743. Women: Brett Lopez 769, Cassie Blasing 561

Standings

;Pts.

Gutter Sweepers;18

Great First Ball;15

DJ Bob;15

Ed, Edd, and Eddy;14

Parent;12

Bowling for Beer;12

3 Crazy Cousins;11

Three Generations;9

Manure Ball Cowboys;7

Bushwackers;2

Team 10;2

