HELENVILLE — Josh Oswald drove in four runs while Ryan Kaul and James Muenchow each drove in three for the Clyman Canners in a 13-5 Rock River League Southern Division victory over the Helenville Rebels on Sunday.
Clyman (7-2 RRL) belted out 14 hits and took advantage of 14 walks in the victory. Nick Schmitt led the Canners in hits and runs scored with three each.
John Elgersma pitched the first six innings and earned the decision for the Canners, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and five walks. Bryce Schuett pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Josh Schoonover started for Helenville (1-8 RRL) and took the loss. Leadoff hitter Justin Draeger had two hits and three RBIs to pace the Rebels.
Clyman plays twice on the road next weekend. The Canners play at Lebanon on Saturday and at Milton on Sunday.
CLYMAN 16, HELENVILLE 5
Clyman 123 312 13 — 16 14 3
Helenville 000 103 00 — 5 5 1
WP: Elgersma
LP: Schoonover
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kaul 4-2-2-3, Hans 4-2-1-0, N. Schmitt 4-3-3-1, Oswald 3-2-2-4, Vredeveld 4-2-2-1, Jakel 4-1-1-0, Muenchow 4-1-1-3, Guidice 5-1-1-2, Rose 4-2-1-0 Totals 36-16-14-14
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 4-0-2-3, Lenti 4-0-0-0, Fry 4-0-0-0, Palm 4-1-1-0, Kostroski 1-0-0-0, Jensen 2-0-0-0, Rueth 2-1-1-0, Comfort 2-0-0-1, Flatt 2-1-0-0, Ernest 3-1-0-0, Drager 2-1-1-1 Totals 30-5-5-5
2B — C (Hans, Kaul, Jakel), H (Draeger)
Pitching — HO: Elgersma (C) 4 in 6, Schuett (C) 1 in 2, Schoonover (H) 4 in 3, Fry (H) 3 in 2, Lenti (H) 5 in 2, Jensen (H) 2 in 1. R: Elgersma (C) 5, Schuett (C) 0, Schoonover (H) 9, Fry (H) 1, Lenti (H) 3, Jensen (H) 3. SO: Elgersma (C) 2, Schuett (C) 1, Schoonover (H) 0, Fry (H) 2, Lenti (H) 0, Jensen (H) 0. BB: Elgersma (C) 5, Schuett (C) 0, Schoonover (H) 9, Fry (H) 2, Lenti (H) 1, Jensen (H) 2
