Remington Kilps

Remington Kilps of Watertown won the Boys 15U Division at the Wisconsin State Pepsi Championships recently. In doing so, Kilps qualified for the national Junior Gold Championships that will be held in Indianapolis July 9-17.

 Contributed

The Wisconsin State Pepsi Championships is a United States Bowling Congress sponsored program. Over $500,000 were awarded to youth bowlers throughout the country. Bowlers began competition at the local level, then advance to the regional level and bowled against area bowlers in their respective age divisions, with those winners going on to state to compete against some of the best bowlers in the state.

Remington Kilps, from Watertown, made his way through the competition and won the Boys 15U Division at state. He averaged 218 for 6 games that day. He received $900 in scholarships so far and has qualified for the national Junior Gold Championships that will be held in Indianapolis July 9-17. He will now compete against some of the top bowlers in the nation, with 16 games of initial qualifying over 4 days and hopes of advancing to the final rounds, where more scholarship money can be earned. Remy is the son of Jason and Linda Kilps and will be a freshman at Watertown High School next year.

