JUNEAU — Dominic Kane led three players in double figures for Lourdes Academy in a 62-45 Trailways East win over Dodgeland’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.
Dodgeland (0-4, 0-2 in conference) played with the lead for much of the first half, but Lourdes (4-1, 1-1) finished the half strong to lead by four and pulled away after the break.
"Being down 25-21 at halftime, we did some very good things on defense tonight,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Ott said. "The differences in the game is they got hot from the 3-point line and that opened up some other looks for them in the second half. Otherwise, we felt good after the first half.
“We got bit by the turnover bug. We had five possessions at the end of first half where we turned the ball over five times. We had a slight lead but kept having empty possessions.”
Senior guard Caden Brugger led the Trojans with 15 points. Senior forward John Appenfeldt added 14 points and six rebounds. Tristan Hahn also had six rebounds. Ben Bunkoske led the Trojans in steals with five.
“The kids battled all night,” Otte said. “That was by far the best part. It was good to see the effort defensively. Offensively, we're going to struggle. We have a hard time putting the ball in the basket. But the defensive effort was really there and picked us up in some situations."
