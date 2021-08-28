MAYVILLE — Blake Schraufnagel rushed 18 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mayville to a 42-0 win over Horicon/Hustisford on Friday.

Mayville (1-1) rolled up 407 yards of total offense. Husticon (0-2) was held to 128 yards.

Marshfalcons quarterback Carter Schwartz completed 7-of-17 passes for 134 yards with two interceptions. Nathan Spoerl had two catches for 88 yards.

MAYVILLE 42, HORICON/HUSTISFORD 0

Husticon   0   0   0   0   -   0

Mayville   6   21   15   0   -   42

M - Schraufnagel 14 run (kick failed)

M - 6 run (kick good)

M - Schlender 16 run (kick good)

M - Schraufnagel 5 run (kick good)

M - Schraufnagel 23 run (Hardesty pass from Schlender)

M - Schraufnagel 13 run (kick good)

First downs - HH 5, M 22. By rush: HH 0, M 20. By pass: HH 5, M 1. By penalty: HH 0, M 1. Rushing: HH 11-(-6), M 45-369. Passing (comp.-att.-int): HH 7-17-2. M 2-6-0. Yards passing: HH 128, M 38. Fumbles-lost: HH 0-0, M 0-0. Penalties: HH 4-20, M 1-5

Individuals — Rushing: HH Bushkie, 3-3 M Schraufnagel 18-176. Passing: HH, Schwartz 7-17-134, M, Schlender 2-6-38. Receiving: HH, Spoerl 2-88, M 2-38

