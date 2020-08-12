WAUPUN — Watertown’s Legion team was held hitless through five innings in a 4-2 loss at Waupun on Tuesday.

Watertown (2-17) scored twice in the first inning on a pair of bases-loaded walks.

Waupun cut the deficit in half with Paul Wyatt stealing home in the second before adding two runs in the third and a run in the fifth for the final margin.

Waupun starter Noah Gerritson struck out seven and walked six over four no-hit innings, surrendering two earned in picking up the decision.

For Watertown, Evan Sellnow allowed three earned, gave up five hits and struck out four in five innings. Brady Martin pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Watertown plays at Oconomowoc today at 6 p.m.

WAUPUN 4,

WATERTOWN 2

Watertown 200 000 0 — 2 3 0

Waupun 012 010 X — 4 5 0

WP: Gerritson

LP: Sellnow

Watertown (ab-h-r-rbi) — Martin 2-0-0-0, Schauer 3-1-0-0, Sellnow 2-0-1-0, T. Walter 2-1-1-0, Gates 1-0-0-0, Hinkes 2-0-0-0, Haumschild 2-1-0-0, Adrian 3-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 1-0-0-0, Donovan 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-3-2-0.

Waupun (ab-h-r-rbi) — Wiese 3-1-1-0, Schneider 3-0-1-0, Bresser 3-1-0-0, Gerritson 2-1-1-0, Fromolz 2-1-0-1, Wyatt 1-0-1-1, Ferris 1-1-0-0, Kastein 2-0-0-0, Stelsel 1-0-0-0, Bucholtz 3-0-0-0. Totals 21-5-4-2.

3B: Bresser (WAU)

Pitching — HO: Sellnow (WTN) 5 in 5, Martin (WTN) 0 in 1, Gerritson (WAU) 0 in 4, Fromolz (WAU) 3 in 2.1, Bresser (WAU) 0 in 0.2. R: Sellnow 4, Martin 0, Gerritson 2, Fromolz 0, Bresser 0. SO: Sellnow 4, Martin 1, Gerritson 7, Fromolz 3, Bresser 1. BB: Sellnow 5, Martin 0, Gerritson 6, Fromolz 5, Bresser 0.

Tags

Load comments