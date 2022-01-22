Everyone seemed to be in a rhythm Saturday, as the Maranatha Sabercats picked up an 81-69 win over Finlandia in front of a full house for their first home win of the 2021-22 season.
Jed Mayhak and Caleb Moultrie led Maranatha (2-13) with 13 points apiece, and the Maranatha starters combined for 58 points in the big home win.
The first half was riveting. Both teams came out firing, playing to win, and the Sabercats were looking like a different team from the end of last semester. Maranatha's well-balanced offense kept Finlandia guessing, as the Blue and Gold kept finding the open man for routine looks at the bucket. Jed Mayhak led Maranatha with eight points and two assists, and Dylan Woodward and Aaron Sanders contributed six points apiece.
Halftime hit, and the Sabercats went into the locker room with an earned confidence.
The second half story had more to do with Finlandia's defense than anything else. The Lions switched from their usual zone to a high press, and the Sabercats had a tough time dealing with the pressure. Ethan Cooper spiked the energy in the gymnasium with a quick steal and a bucket for four straight Sabercat points, but the biggest lead Maranatha could maintain was just seven points through the middle stretches of the second half.
Finlandia stayed tight with key three-point shots at key times, and so the Sabercats had to rely on their free-throw shooting and lock-down defense in a tense final few minutes. Crucial steals from Josh Davis and Moultrie kept the ball in Maranatha hands, though, and Aaron Sanders and Moultrie knocked down the free throws in the clutch to lock in Maranatha's first home win of the season and their first win of 2022.
