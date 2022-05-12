STEVENS POINT — Watertown’s baseball team split a doubleheader with Stevens Point on Wednesday, winning the first game 12-2 in five innings and losing the second game 12-4.
John Clifford had two hits and drove in four runs in the first game for the Goslings. Evan Sellnow hit a two-run homer to left in the second inning. Brady Martin hit a three-run homer to center in the third. Ayden Schauer pitched all five innings to earn the decision, allowing two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Stevens Point outhit the Goslings 15-7 in the second game. Schauer had three hits and an RBI for Watertown. Ralph Haumschild drove in two runs.
“We really got after them in the first game,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "Ayden was sharp on hill. We hit the ball all over the diamond up and down the lineup. Even our outs were loud outs. The second game was a battle and we had some guys get opportunities and I thought they did well. However, they were able to hit us hard and we just didn't have enough. The kids keep getting better.”
Watertown (11-7) takes on Fort Atkinson at Jones Park on Friday.
Game 1
WATERTOWN 12, STEVENS POINT 2
Watertown 253 02 — 12 11 0
Stevens Point 010 10 — 2 5 0
WP: Schauer
LP: Rechner
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 3-2-1-0, Sellnow 3-3-2-2, Martin 2-4-2-3, Schauer 1-0-0-0, T. Walter 2-1-1-1, Clifford 4-0-2-4, Kehl 4-0-2-0, Pfeifer 3-0-1-1, Lehman 3-0-0-0 Totals 25-12-11-11
Stevens Point (ab-r-h-rbi) — Drohner 3-0-0-0, Klish 3-0-1-0, Marschke 3-0-0-0, Trauer 2-0-0-0, Warzynski 2-0-0-0, Ehr 2-2-2-0, Weinkauf 1-0-1-0, Roth 1-0-1-1, Mayer 2-0-0-0 Totals 19-2-5-1
2B — W (Martin), SP (Ehr)
HR — W (Sellnow, Martin)
Pitching — HO: Schauer (W) 5 in 5, Rechner (SP) 5 in 1.1, Fox (SP) 0 in 0.0, Hintz (SP) 6 in 3, Fonti (SP) 0 in 0.2. R: Schauer (W) 2, Rechner (SP) 5, Fox (SP) 1, Hintz (SP) 6, Fonti (SP) 0. SO: Schauer (W) 1, Rechner (SP) 1, Fox (SP) 0, Hintz (SP) 0, Fonti (SP) 1. BB: Schauer (W) 1, Rechner (SP) 2, Fox (SP) 3, Hintz (SP) 3, Fonti (SP) 0
Game 2
STEVENS POINT 12, WATERTOWN 4
Watertown 102 000 1 — 4 7 0
Stevens Point 5000 520 X — 12 15 1
WP: Opiola
LP: J. Hurtgen
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 2-1-0-0, Joslyn 1-1-1-0, Sellnow 3-1-1-0, Durvernell 1-0-0-0, Martin 3-1-1-0, Lee 1-0-0-0, Schauer 4-0-3-1, Hinkes 3-0-1-1, Haumschild 3-0-0-2, Vana 3-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, N. Walter 1-0-0-0, Lehman 3-0-0-0 Totals 30-4-7-4
Stevens Point (ab-r-h-rbi) — Drohner 4-2-3-0, Roth 2-3-2-0, Klish 2-1-1-3, Thauer 4-2-2-2, Raczek 4-2-2-4, Ehr 2-1-1-0, Stetler 1-0-1-0, Name 3-0-0-0, Marshke 1-0-1-0, Koback 4-0-2-1, Pryzbelski 2-1-0-0 Totals 29-12-15-10
2B — W (Hinkes, Schauer, Martin), SP (Trauer)
HR — SP (Raczek)
Pitching —HO: J. Hurtgen (W) 6 in 2, Gates (W) 6 in 2.2, Hinkes (W) 3 in 1.1, Opiola (SP) 6 in 5, Weinkauf (SP) 1 in 2. R: J. Hurtgen (W) 5, Gates (W) 2, Hinkes (W) 5, Opiola (SP) 3, Weinkauf (SP) 1. SO: J. Hurtgen (W) 1, Gates (W) 0, Hinkes (W) 0, Opiola (SP) 3, Weinkauf (SP) 4. BB: J. Hurtgen (W) 1, Gates (W) 0, Hinkes (W) 0, Opiola (SP) 2, Weinkauf (SP) 2
