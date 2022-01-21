Bluejays ride depth to win over Falcons

HUSTISFORD — Johnson Creek and Hustisford split the only two matches wrestled in Johnson Creek’s 36-12 Trailways Conference dual on Thursday.

Gavin Peterman won by fall for Husty at 138 pounds. Domonic Raabe earned the pin for Johnson Creek at 170.

JOHNSON CREEK 36, HUSTISFORD 12

106 — William Mattert (JC) received forfeit

113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit

120, 126, 132, 152, 160, 182 — Double forfeit

138 — Gavin Peterman (H) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 1:54

145 — Joe Beavers (H) received forfeit

170 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Cyan Malterer (H) at 1:31

195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit

220 — Devon Klingman (JC) received forfeit

285 — Kevin Morales (JC) received forfeit

