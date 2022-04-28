WALWORTH — Senior Savannah Serdynski and sophomore Lily Fairfield combined for six hits out of the top two spots in the order, propelling the Jefferson softball team past host Big Foot 15-3 in Rock Valley play on Wednesday.
The Eagles (9-1 overall and RVC) came out of the gates with their foot on the gas, scoring four times in the first inning. Serdynski tripled to center and scored on a single by Fairfield. Senior Aidyn Messmann followed with an RBI double before scoring on a double to right by freshman Breleigh Mengel, who scored via error to cap the frame.
After the Chiefs scored three times on two hits in the bottom of the first, Messmann plated a run with a grounder and Fairfield scored on a passed ball in the second, pushing the margin to 6-3.
Jefferson freshman starter Hildie Dempsey struck out seven and walked five over four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits to pick up the victory. Mengel fanned five in two scoreless relief frames.
Serdynski was 3-for-3, tripling twice, and scored four times. Fairfield had three hits and also crossed home plate four times. Messmann scored three times, driving in four, while Dempsey and freshman Ashlyn Enke each produced three-hit games.
Big Foot’s Holly Kynell allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits in four innings to take the loss.
The Eagles travel to face Evansville this afternoon.
