HUSTISFORD — Brielle Blome scored a hat trick and added two assists for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team in a 6-0 win over Living Word Lutheran on Tuesday.
Blome opened the scoring with an assist from Tristin Bischoff in the fourth minute. Bischoff crossed the ball in from right to Blome on the left and beat the keeper with a low shot to the far right side.
Rylie Collien scored next with an assist from Blome in the 11th minute. Blome sent a pass from the left side into the middle, where Collien finished with one touch on a low shot to the corner.
Bischoff completed the first half scoring in the 38th minute when she stole the ball from the defense and took a long shot from 25 yards out over the keeper’s head.
Collien collected her second goal with another assist by Blome in the 54th minute. Blome took a hard shot from the left side which glanced off the keeper’s gloves. Collien was there to hammer home the rebound at the right post.
Blome scored her second goal in the 59th minute. A cross came through from Alena Beisbier and the defense tried to clear it, but Blome intercepted it, turned and took a high shot over the keeper’s head from 16 yards out.
In the 66th minute, Blome completed her hat trick. After the defense was called for a hand ball in the box, Blome hit a hard shot to the right post.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (6-0-1) put 33 shots on goal compared to just four for Living Word Lutheran (0-8). Jadyn Huncosky finished with four saves.
“Our defense was outstanding again tonight as they earned our sixth shutout in seven games,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Everyone played extremely well and contributed to the Parents night victory.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Lomira tonight at 7 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 6, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 0
Living Word 0 0 — 0
Husty/Dodge 3 3 — 6
HD — Blome (Bischoff) 3:24
HD — Collien (Blome) 10:36
HD — Bischoff 37:09
HD — Collien (Blome) 53:32
HD — Blome 58:41
HD — Blome 65:33
Shots — LWL 4, HD 33
Saves — LWL (Bagin 24), HD (Huncosky 4)
