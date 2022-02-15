FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 717 (222, 257, 238), Brandon Ready 614 (222), Matt Wong 608 (232, 214), Kevin Blasing 598 (223). Women: Melissa Kruesel 613 (212, 232), Heather Zubke 511, Julie Holloway 508 (223), Spring Reed 495
Standings
;Pts.
United Septic;32-16
Date Night;32-16
Young & Old;30-18
ENR Auto;24-24
Emil’s Pizza;22-26
Rascals;20-28
Wolff Pack;18-30
Fri Nite Bowlers;14-34
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: John Ganster 754 (278, 258), Ed Reszynski 754 (238, 269, 247), Todd Saeger 697 (278, 258), Bruce Martin 676 (246), Jeff Weihert 675 (232, 265), Eric Delaruelle 673 (226, 244), Mike McCawley 651 (233, 223), Scott Strege 627 (226), Ron Counsell 620 (252, 224), Tom Christian 618 (221, 231), Mike Peters 618 (226). Women: Amanda Blanke 726 (247, 215, 264), Connie Hookstead 630 (222, 206), Karin Reszynski 581 (227, 200), Tina Thrane 564 (208), Val Uttech 556, Jean Werner 546 (212), Joan Miller 544 (244), Jen Bowlin 521 (201), Jeri Schltter 507
Standings
;Pts.
GW Electric;19
Rednex Pro Shop;18
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;18
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;17
G&B Construction;17
Watertown Bowl;16
JAK’S;16
JLSD;15
Concord Inn;14
Edward Jones;13
Martin Management;13
KRMK;9
Gasthaus;7
WATERTOWN BOWL
High scores: Brian Loppnow 730, Ralph Peirick 705, Jeremy Wolfe 704, Josh Wagner 702, Jerry Williams 702, Craig Frank 701, Brad Blanke 693, Jake Sell 681, Jamie McGowan 675, Bryant Preinfalk 664, Andrew Jonas 663, Josh Smulder 656, Jay Schwartz 655, Amanda Blanke 654, Roger Peirick 646, Scott Peirick 643, Adam Trexler 640, Justin Trexler 635, Tyler DePorter 630, Larry Romprey 628, Denny Loppnow 627, Jerry Haut 625, Connie Hookstead 624, Scott Naylor 621, Jeff Sueflohn 619, Jimmy Stevens 609, Bill Adamson 608, Dean Grassman 601, Mark Herold 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;151
ZBM;150
Kathy’s Buffalo;145.5
Team Patti;141.5
Mel’s Garage;134
United Country Real Estate;101
Division 2
Erin’s Bar;139
Komo Pattern;132.5
Watertown Bowl North;117.5
Rednex Pro Shop;100.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;94.5
CITY
High scores: Kevin Guetzlaff 773 (299), Mark Oiler 761 (290), Pete Richter 760 (257), Tom Christian 751 (268), Brad Ziemer 726 (259), Randy Kroll 706 (258), Tom Lulewitz 701 (279), Craig Godfroy 690 (278), Keven Roethle 683 (258), Todd Saeger 680 (256), Wes Umland 674 (246), DJ Kruesel 673 (235), Rick Nass 667 (242), Josh Kaufmann 664 (259), Adam Zastrow 662 (246), Jeff Ready 654 (245), Brandon Radloff 651 (226), Clint Rose 638 (226), Chris Hartig 633 (236), Marc Oldenhoff 632, Cody Kruesel 625, Zack Thayer 624 (234), Andy Conant 623 (238), Scott Roth 615 (235), Dan Schilling 615 Kory Arndt 614, Shawn Bresnahan 613, Doug Mallow 609 (241) Dave Affeld 609 (245), Matt English 608, Bo Moldenhauer 608, Kevin Hesse 604
Standings
;Pts.
Division A
Wolf Paving;49
Fireball;49
Gasthaus;47
Wttn. Bowl North;42
United Electric;41.5
Wttn. Siding;32
Division B
Wttn. Bowl 18;50
Bud;47.5
Buffalo;38
Nielsen Amusment;33
3 Fingers;33
TBE Equipment;23
