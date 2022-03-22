Huebner recognized in Capitol South girls basketball voting Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Waterloo sophomore guard Brenna Huebner received honorable mention in Capitol South all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.Huebner averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Pirates.New Glarus, Belleville and Cambridge shared the Capitol South title with matching 7-3 records, followed by Marshall at 6-4, Waterloo at 3-7 and Wisconsin Heights at 0-10.Capitol SouthFirst TeamLindsey Schadewalt, New Glarus, Sp.Callie Smith, Belleville, Sr.Ava Foley Belleville, Sr.Mayah Holzhueter, Cambridge, Sr.Allie Rateike, Marshall, Jr.Second TeamMickey Stampfli, Belleville, Sr.Savea Freeland, Cambridge, Sp.Brooke Stenklyft, Cambridge, Fr.Alex Atwell, New Glarus, Jr.Abby Ward, Marshall, Sr.Honorable mentionElle Lancaster, New Glarus, Fr.Peyton Yaun, New Glarus, Sr.Wynn Held, Marshall, Sp.Halle Weisensel, Marshall, Jr.Brenna Huebner, Waterloo, Sp.Kylee Doherty, Wisconsin Heights, Sr.Unanimous selection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now After 13 years, investigators say they solved dead baby cold case Robert "Bob" T. Cook Rubicon man gets prison time for fight Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Watertown man convicted of causing mental harm to child Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-18
