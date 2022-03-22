Waterloo sophomore guard Brenna Huebner received honorable mention in Capitol South all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.

Huebner averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Pirates.

New Glarus, Belleville and Cambridge shared the Capitol South title with matching 7-3 records, followed by Marshall at 6-4, Waterloo at 3-7 and Wisconsin Heights at 0-10.

Capitol South

First Team

Lindsey Schadewalt, New Glarus, Sp.

Callie Smith, Belleville, Sr.

Ava Foley Belleville, Sr.

Mayah Holzhueter, Cambridge, Sr.

Allie Rateike, Marshall, Jr.

Second Team

Mickey Stampfli, Belleville, Sr.

Savea Freeland, Cambridge, Sp.

Brooke Stenklyft, Cambridge, Fr.

Alex Atwell, New Glarus, Jr.

Abby Ward, Marshall, Sr.

Honorable mention

Elle Lancaster, New Glarus, Fr.

Peyton Yaun, New Glarus, Sr.

Wynn Held, Marshall, Sp.

Halle Weisensel, Marshall, Jr.

Brenna Huebner, Waterloo, Sp.

Kylee Doherty, Wisconsin Heights, Sr.

Unanimous selection

