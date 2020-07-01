Watertown’s American Legion team lost its exhibition season opener 16-10 to Hartford at Washington Park on Tuesday.
The team is playing as a non-Legion entity for an exhibition season after the normal season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hartford scored seven runs in the eighth inning to break a 9-9 tie, including the go-ahead run on an error with one out.
Taylor Walter, Evan Sellnow and John Clifford each had three hits for Watertown and Brady Martin was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Sellnow and Clifford both had two extra-base hits.
Ayden Schauer started the game, allowing four earned runs and walking four over three innings. Steven Gates then allowed three unearned runs over two innings before Noah Dominguez tossed 1 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs and walking five. Walter allowed five runs, one earned, in the final 1 2/3 innings.
The Legion plays next at Waupun today at 6:30 p.m. The team then hosts Beaver Dam on Monday at 5 p.m.
HARTFORD 16,
WATERTOWN 10
Hartford 004 030 27 — 16 11 2
Watertown 040 302 01 — 10 13 8
WP: Brewer
Hartford (ab-h-r-rbi) — Weston 2-1-3-3, Zindars 5-2-3-2, Brewer 5-4-3-5, Jenders 6-2-2-0, Johrendt 4-1-1-2, Zieqelbauer 2-0-0-0, Pouzar 3-0-1-1, Lazaris 4-1-1-1, Becker 3-0-1-0, Lopez 2-0-0-0, Hose 0-0-1-0. Totals 36-11-16-14.
Watertown (ab-h-r-rbi) — Adrian 3-1-3-1, Martin 5-2-1-3, Sellnow 5-3-2-1, Schauer 5-1-1-1, Walter 5-3-0-1, Clifford 3-3-1-1, Johnson 1-0-0-0, Dominguez 3-0-1-0, Bushkie 1-0-0-0, Walter 2-0-1-0, Winkelman 1-0-0-0, Donovan 1-0-0-0, Gates 3-0-0-0, Hinkes 0-0-0-0. Totals 38-13-10-8.
2B — HA (Zindars, Johrendt); WTN (Clifford 2, Sellnow 2, Martin)
3B — HA (Brewer, Jenders); WTN (Walter, Adrian)
Pitching — HO: Johrendt (HA) 9 in 3.2, Brewer (HA) 2 in 3.1, Weston (HA) 2 in 1, Schauer (WTN) 4 in 3, Gates (WTN) 1 in 2, Dominguez (WTN) 2 in 1.1, Walter (WTN) 4 in 1.2. R: Johrendt (HA) 7, Brewer (HA) 2, Weston (HA) 1, Schauer (WTN) 4, Gates (WTN) 3, Dominguez (WTN) 4, Walter (WTN) 5. SO: Johrendt (HA) 5, Brewer (HA) 8, Weston (HA) 1, Schauer (WTN) 3, Gates (WTN) 1, Dominguez (WTN) 1, Walter (WTN) 4. BB: Johrendt (HA) 1, Brewer (HA) 0, Weston (HA) 0, Schauer (WTN) 4, Gates (WTN) 1, Dominguez (WTN) 5, Walter (WTN) 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.