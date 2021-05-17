LAKE MILLS — Avery Chilson struck out 11 in a complete-game three-hitter as the Lake Mills softball team pushed its win streak to five games with a 7-1 home victory over Cambridge on Monday.
Chilson permitted three walks and allowed an unearned run in the fourth. She was also 4-for-4 at the dish while Belle Topel added three hits in four at bats.
The L-Cats (10-2) had an RBI single by Chilson in the first and a run-scoring base knock by Taylor Wollin in the second. Ava Klienfelt and Topel drove in runs in the third before a solo home run to lead off the fifth by Taylor Roughen made it 5-1. Klienfelt had a sacrifice fly later in the inning while Roughen’s homer came on a first-pitch offering from Cambridge starter Emma Nottestad, who allowed 11 hits and on five earned over seven frames. Roughen also walked twice and scored three runs.
The L-Cats travel to face Luther Prep on Thursday.
LAKE MILLS 7,
CAMBRIDGE 1
Cambridge 000 100 0 — 1 3 4
Lake Mills 112 021 0 — 7 11 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 7-11-7-5-3-2); LM: Chilson (W; 7-3-1-0-11-3).
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x3; LM: Roughen (HR), Chilson 4x4, Topel 3x4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.